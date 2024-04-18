‘Shivam Dube could make India's T20 WC squad’: AB De Villiers on what could stop CSK star

Legendary South Africa batter AB de Villiers asserted that Shivam Dube has made a strong case for himself for a place in India's T20 World Cup squad. Dube has turned out to be the main guy in the start-studded Chennai Super Kings' batting line-up this season. He has been flourishing well in the middle-order and also aced the role of the finisher in the side thus far. Shivam Dube has been in terrific form for CSK in IPL 2024.(PTI)

The left-handed batter has smashed 242 runs in 6 matches at an astonishing strike rate of 163.51. He has made a big impact in the tournament as the opposition teams have started reserving the overs of the strike bowler for him at the fag end of the innings.

Dube has played a pivotal role for CSK thus far as the defending champions have won four out of six matches and marching towards qualifying for playoffs.

Meanwhile, De Villiers, on his YouTube channel, talked about CSK's performance and said that they are back to their best after a small hiccup involving a couple of defeats.

"The mighty Chennai Super Kings, had that slip-up in the middle of their tournament with a double loss back to back, which was odd. But they're back on the winning ways and looking good for the yellow jerseys," De Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

The legendary batter lauded Dube and said has made a strong case for making it to the Indian squad for the mega ICC event in June but feels too many options at his position put him in a tough spot.

"Shivam Dube finds himself in a spot where he could possibly make that T20 World Cup squad. The only problem is there's a lot of traffic, he has put his hand up on numerous occasions, he's had a fantastic season. He is a powerhouse heater and just a fantastic cricketer," the former Proteas skipper added.

De Villiers also played alongside Dube when the left-handed played for RCB for a couple of seasons but the Proteas legend admitted he has found more freedom in CSK which worked well in his favour.

"He has come a very long way since he left RCB and I have touched on this before is something he's found something there at the CSK camp that's made him feel free and he looks like he's playing the best cricket of his life," he added.

The batting legend further talked about what is working in Dube's favour while batting.

"Just not overthinking at the crease and just watching the ball and playing the situation in front of him. So a couple of not outs for him in this tournament, a few 50s as well and having a big impact in the success of this CSK team," he added.