Shivam Dube's all-round show in vain as MCA Colts lose

Shivam Dube's all-round show, which comprised figures of 5/6 including a hat-trick, went in vain as a spirited Islam Gymkhana eked out a two-run victory against MCA Colts in their RFS-Talyarkhan Memorial Invitation match played at the Bombay Gymkhana.

Asked to bat, Islam Gymkhana notched up 142 in 18.4 overs despite Dube's brilliant effort with the ball courtesy a 36-ball 44 by Raunaq Sharma. In reply, MCA Colts batters got starts but neither Dube (30), Armaan Jaffer (24) and Hardik Tamore (28*) were able to kick on and get the team over the line as they were restricted to 140/8.

Brief scores: Islam Gymkhana 142 in 18.4 overs (Raunaq Sharma 44, Sagar Jadhav 28; Shivam Dube 5/6, Dhanit Raut 3/34) beat MCA Colts 140/8 in 20 overs (Shivam Dube 30, Hardik Tamore 28*, Armaan Jaffer 24; Nadeem Shaikh 2/20) by 2 runs.

President Cup: Keni guides Koli Combined Cricket XI to win

Tanmay Keni’s unbeaten 93 (63b, 8x4, 3x6) helped Koli Combined Cricket XI defeat Super Star CC by 5 wickets in a first round match of the MCA President Cup T20.

Brief scores: Super Star CC 147/4 in 20 overs (Prateekkumar Yadav 55, Atharva Adhikari 43) lost to Koli Combined Cricket XI 148/5 in 19 overs (Tanmay Keni 93*) by 5 wickets, United Friends CC 146/5 in 20 overs (Haresh Dodia 70*, Sameeran Chalke 40; Aryan Pawar 2/21, Kaustubh Naik 2/20) lost to Matunga Gymkhana 147/1 in 16.5 overs (Abhay Patil 65*, Ishaan Sandeep Amin 67) by 9 wkts, MB Union CC 127 in 20 overs (Rahul Kadavoor 32; Mussavir Kute 3/14) lost to Islam Gymkhana 131/1 in 17.4 overs (Arpit Dhadve 60, Rahul Kesari 47*) by 9 wkts, Yogi CC 162/8 in 20 overs (Niranjan Paradkar 32, Saurabh Singh 59; Yash Pathak 3/36) beat Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana 150/7 in 20 overs (Shubham Shewale 61*; Vikas Chaubey 4/21) by 12 runs, Worli SC 118/7 in 20 overs (Rehan Shaikh 33) lost to Bohra Cricketers 119/3 in 14.5 overs (Piyush Karkhur 43*) by 7 wkts, Young Mohammedan CC 171/8 in 20 overs (Azhar Ahmad Riyaz Ahmed 67, Prem Salvi 40; Sanket Joshi 3/10) lost to Evergreen SC 175/6 in 19.2 overs (Sanket Joshi 45*, Sumit Mishra 44) by 4 wkts, Maskati CC 118/8 in 20 overs (Devang Gosalia 3/15) lost to Ghatkopar Jolly Gymkhana 119/3 in 18 overs (Prashant Karia 55, Prashant Haravi 33*) by 7 wkts, Ours CC 177/6 in 20 overs (Shreyas Gurav 45, Tanish Meher 44) beat New Hindu CC 117/8 in 20 overs by 60 runs, Pandurangwadi CC 88 in 17.1 overs (Ganesh Alve 3/25) beat Rajasthan SC 75 in 17 overs (Subodh Chhabria 4/5, Pradeep Mayekar 3/3) by 13 runs.

MCA unveils Honours Board for women players

In recognition of the Mumbai women cricketers who have represented the Indian team, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has unveiled an Honours Board which lists the names of all the international players from the city.

"The MCA has a Honours Board for men cricketers who played for India, but we did not have any in regards to women players," MCA president Amol Kale said while unveiling it during the presentation ceremony of the inaugural President's Cup women’s T20 league at Wankhede Stadium.