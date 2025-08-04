Search Search
Monday, Aug 04, 2025
Shivam Gupta, Himmat Singh shine as New Delhi Tigers defeat Outer Delhi Warriors in DPL 2025

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Aug 04, 2025 08:44 am IST

Delhi Premier League 2025: New Delhi Tigers defeat Outer Delhi Warriors by 40 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. 

It was yet another run-filled spectacle at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. The DPL 2025 clash between Outer Delhi Warriors and New Delhi Tigers witnessed some explosive batting and thrilling momentum shifts. Put in to bat first, New Delhi Tigers overcame an early setback when opener Dhruv Kaushik departed for five off six balls. However, Shivam Gupta and skipper Himmat Singh rose to the occasion, stitching together a brilliant 164-run stand for the second wicket.

Delhi Premier League 2025: New Delhi Tigers defeat Outer Delhi Warriors
Delhi Premier League 2025: New Delhi Tigers defeat Outer Delhi Warriors

Shivam Gupta dazzled with a fluent 89 off 53 balls, featuring 8 fours and 4 sixes, while Himmat Singh played the perfect anchor, scoring 69 off 39 deliveries. Although the Tigers lost a few quick wickets in the middle overs, a late cameo by Keshav Dalal (19 off 9) gave the innings a final push, helping them post a formidable 222/7 in 20 overs.

Despite the Tigers' strong batting, the standout bowling performance came from Anshuman Hooda, who turned heads with a superb five-wicket haul.

Chasing 223, Outer Delhi Warriors got off to a blazing start, thanks to openers Priyansh Arya (26 off 15) and Sanat Sangwan (48 off 42), who added 69 runs in just 5.4 overs. However, a flurry of wickets in the middle overs pegged them back.

Shreshth Yadav (37* off 33) tried to steady the innings and keep the chase alive, receiving some resistance from Dhruv Singh (38* off 16), but the mounting required rate proved to be a tall order.

In the end, despite flashes of brilliance, the Warriors fell short as the New Delhi Tigers held their nerves to clinch a win by 40 runs in what was another entertaining fixture in the second

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG Live News.
