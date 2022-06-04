'India can't go and select a random team': Shoaib Akhtar on why Pakistan will be 'under pressure' in T20 World Cup clash

The last T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan may have had an unexpected result but it was also a damp squib as far as the competition between the two teams on the day is concerned. Many had expected India to be the runaway winners, as had been the case in most matches between the two teams that has happened in a World Cup before that, but it was Pakistan who trounced India and won the match by 10 wickets.

India were hardly ever in the game, being limited to a score of 151/7 which captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan cashed down with more than two overs to spare. However, it is Pakistan who would be under pressure when the two teams meet again in the 2022 T20 World Cup this year and India stand a good chance at winning the match if they select the right team.

“India cannot go about and select a random team against Pakistan without defining their roles. I think, the management should select the team carefully and I fully believe it will be a solid team. It won't be a walkover for Pakistan this time around,” Shoaib told Sportskeeda.

"If India pick the right squad for the tournament, then they have a very good chance of beating Pakistan. They are absolutely even teams at the moment, so it is very difficult to predict a result."

The match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and tickets were sold out within five minutes of going on sale. It means that the colossal stadium will be packed on the day of the match.

"The wicket at the MCG plays quite well. Bowling second would be ideal for Pakistan to win the match against India. There will be a crowd of 100,000, out of which 70,000 will be supporting India so, the pressure will be on Pakistan."

