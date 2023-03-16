Home / Cricket / Shoaib Akhtar names Pakistan's replacement as Asia Cup hosts, wants ‘nothing but IND vs PAK finals’ at World Cup 2023

Shoaib Akhtar names Pakistan's replacement as Asia Cup hosts, wants ‘nothing but IND vs PAK finals’ at World Cup 2023

cricket
Published on Mar 16, 2023 07:51 AM IST

Earlier this week, PCB chairman Najam Sethi informed that the board was exploring all options possible as far as Asia Cup in Pakistan and ODI World Cup in India are concerned.

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar
Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar
ByHT Sports Desk

The cricketing ties between India and Pakistan are not in a great state with both the boards colliding over the venue of Asia Cup 2023, which at present is scheduled to be held in Pakistan. However, BCCI's unwillingness to send the Indian contingent to the neighbouring country owing to security reasons have created fresh furore between the two parties.

The matter escalated after BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the president of Asian Cricket Council (ACC), announced the continental event will be held at a neutral venue as India won't be traveling to Pakistan. The development, however, was met with harsh criticism from their board and a host of former Pakistani cricketers, who even urged PCB to boycott the ODI World Cup, which will be held in India after the Asia Cup 2023.

While the matter is yet to be resolved, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has come up with a fresh suggestion. Akhtar, who is currently engaged with Legends League Cricket (LLC), feels the tournament should remain in Pakistan or else it should be held in Sri Lanka, who are also the defending champions.

Also Read | 'When I batted with Sachin...': Rahul Dravid exudes class with ultimate 'Tendulkar' remark for Virat Kohli

“I want Asia Cup 2023 to be held in Pakistan, if not Pakistan then Sri Lanka,” Akhtar told ANI in Doha.

The Rawalpindi Express also wants both the countries to excel further in the sport. "I want to see India and Pakistan play the final in Asia Cup and World Cup. Nothing else should happen in world cricket just India and Pakistan finals," he said.

Earlier this week, PCB chairman Najam Sethi informed that the board was exploring all options possible as far as Asia Cup in Pakistan and ODI World Cup in India are concerned. Sethi said that he will be raising these issues in the next ACC and ICC meetings.

"We have complex issues on hand but for me when I go to the ACC and ICC meetings I have kept all options open for us and we have to take a clear position now," Sethi said while addressing media on Monday.

Also Read | 'Rohit Sharma's partner for coming years is sealed...': Sunil Gavaskar's staggering prediction for WTC final

Sethi admitted that India are firm on not sending the team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup. PCB is also firm that it will have to think about not playing the World Cup in India, if they former don't visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

"I have kept my options open because when all teams are coming to Pakistan and have no issues with security. Then why is India worried about the security. In the same way we can also have security concerns over sending our team to India for the World Cup and I will be bringing this to the table at the coming meetings," he said.

The ICC CEO and Executive Board meetings is scheduled to be held this month.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
shoaib akhtar india vs pakistan
shoaib akhtar india vs pakistan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out