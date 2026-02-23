Shoaib Akhtar skewers Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube after bowling horror show: 'They aren't Malcolm Marshall'

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar launched a scathing critique of India’s bowling attack after the defending champions suffered their biggest-ever defeat in T20 World Cup history against South Africa in the Super 8 clash in Ahmedabad. India lost to South Africa by 76 runs

Akhtar’s criticism was largely directed at India’s two pace all-rounders, Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube who conceded 67 runs in six overs between them for just one wicket, as South Africa posted 187 for seven in 20 overs. The Pakistan great mocked the duo, saying neither possessed the intimidation factor of legendary quick Malcolm Marshall, and that holding them back for the later overs against the Proteas proved costly.

“Hardik and Shivam Dube were bowling at around 120 kmph. It’s not as if they are Malcolm Marshall — someone who would intimidate a batting line-up of South Africa’s calibre. If you deploy them in the death overs, such a counterattack from the Proteas is inevitable,” he said on Tapmad.

Akhtar also underlined what he termed the fragility of India’s attack, saying it was exposed by the South African batters on a day when trump card Varun Chakaravarthy endured a rare off outing, conceding 47 runs in four overs for just one wicket.

“Indian bowling has been exposed. If you look at Varun, whose strength is bowling at 97-98 kmph, he was clocking 94. And when he came into the attack, he was hit for a no-look six by Dewald Brevis,” he added.

Akhtar urged the Indian team management to turn to Kuldeep Yadav for the next game against Zimbabwe, calling him the missing link in the line-up against South Africa.

“The missing link here is Kuldeep Yadav. He is someone who can deceive batters in the air and pick up wickets when needed. He is a proven match-winner.”

He further pointed out that Varun and Washington Sundar possess similar skill sets, arguing that both were pushed on the back foot as India’s bowling looked fragile against South Africa.