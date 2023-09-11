Shoaib Akhtar takes aim at Babar and Co. with 'barish ne bacha liya' remark during IND vs PAK Super 4 clash at Asia Cup

With rain playing spoilsport in Colombo, the high-profile encounter between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be decided on the reserve day. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and opener Shubman Gill played quick-fire knocks to give India a blazing start in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup against Babar Azam's Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium. With India batters dominating the Pakistani bowlers in the Super 4 fixture, legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar took a sly dig at Babar before the start of the reserve day's proceedings.

Shoaib Akhtar called out Babar Azam after rain played spoilsport in Colombo(AFP-Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, the former Pakistani speedster openly claimed that rain gods saved Babar's blushes in Colombo. Sharing his views about the rain-marred contest between the former world champions, Akhtar admitted that Pakistan were in danger when rain lashed the R Premadasa Stadium to halt the Indian innings on Monday.

ALSO READ: Pakistan stop Haris Rauf from bowling any further in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four match; here's why

'Baarish ne bacha liya': Akhtar takes dig at Babar

"Baarish ne bacha liya humein finally; pehle India faas gya tha humare against, baarish ne bacha liya; aaj hum fans gaye thhey India ke saamne, Baarish ne humein bacha liya." (Rain has saved us finally, the rain came to save India last time; today, we were in danger, and rain came to save us)," the former Pakistani pacer said. Akhtar's viral video has sparked a huge debate on social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India openers Rohit and Gill produced a batting masterclass in the Asia Cup Super 4 match between India and Pakistan. Opener Shubman took Shaheen Shah Afridi to the cleaners before Rohit switched gears and slammed his 50th half-century in the 50-over format. The Indian skipper scored 56 off 49 balls while Gill played a stroke-filled knock of 58 off 52 balls. The Indian opener added 121 runs for the first wicket inside the first 17 overs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, fast bowling great Akhtar had questioned Babar's leadership credentials when India kickstarted its Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan. India's previous match in Group A of the Asia Cup was abandoned due to rain at the Pallekele Stadium.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON