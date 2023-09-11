Pakistan stop Haris Rauf from bowling any further in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four match; here's why

With play finally getting underway in the India vs Pakistan Super 4 match of the Asia Cup after almost 24 hours, Pakistan were dealt a big blow when it was announced that star pacer Haris Rauf will take no further part in the match as far as his bowling responsibilities are concerned. Pakistan are preventing Haris from bowling as a precautionary measure after the pacer felt discomfort in his right flank, confirmed bowling coach Morne Morkel. Who will bowl the 5 overs reserved for Haris Rauf is the big question for Pakistan. (PTI)

"Haris started feeling his oblique muscle last night. He had a scan and it revealed some inflammation. With the World Cup round the corner, it is precautionary and we'll have to use the other boys to fill the overs. About yesterday's bowling, I felt that we weren't on the money from the get go, and that's why we were hit for a few runs," said Morkel.

Haris bowled five overs and conceded 27 runs before rain crashed the party on Sunday, and although he did not pick up a wicket, Rauf put the brakes on India's scoring, which was moving at a brisk pace with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill firing on all cylinders. Wasim Akram pointed out on air that he was even taken for a precautionary MRI scan last evening in Colombo and is currently under observation. The former Pakistan captain also mentioned that Haris spoke to him after play was suspended last night where the pacer revealed that he was feeling a bit of pain near his abdomen.

Rauf's absence puts Pakistan in a bit of a spot as a couple of their bowlers will need to bowl the remaining five overs which were planned for Haris. While the availability of Faheem Ashraf still gives Pakistan the liberty of operating with three pacers, the toss up to fill in for Haris would be between Iftikhar Ahmed and Agha Salman, both of whom can bowl some spin being batting all-rounders.

Rauf had picked three wickets in the previous game against India – the Group A match in Pallekele – last Saturday, including that of Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan and followed it with 4/19 against Bangladesh, but Pakistan's main concern would be the extent of his injury. Rauf is and has been one of Pakistan's most destructive pacers - speed wise he is the quickest, with Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi n not far behind him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON