Shoaib Akhtar's Bazball-inspired term for Pakistan takes internet by storm after Babar Azam and Co's dominance vs SL

Pakistan have been dominating Sri Lanka in their ongoing Test series in the island nation, a trend that continued as the Pakistan team bowled out the Lankans and established a lead for themselves on the first day of the Colombo Test. Proactive and aggressive cricket by Babar Azam’s men has seen them quickly find themselves ahead at the SSC Ground in Colombo, and has earned plaudits from many pundits and former players.

Shoaib Akhtar joined the new Bazball-inspired trend after Pakistan's dominance against Sri Lanka

One such individual is former Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar, who responded to Pakistan’s impressive display on day 1 in Colombo by joining the social-media trend of using the new term for this style of play, taking inspiration from the English ‘Bazball’ mantra which has found them success in recent months.

Tweeting to his followers, the iconic Pakistan pacer asked: “Is #PakBall becoming a thing?” The tweet comes in response to Pakistan’s first innings having come at over 5 runs per over at stumps on day 1, a vast improvement over their run-rate in the last few years leading up to this series.

In the two innings in Galle, Pakistan also batted at 3.79rpo and 4.09rpo respectively, indicating a positive trend for the team which has been criticised for being too complacent with scoring in the past.

Shan Masood looks like the counter-puncher of choice for Pakistan, as he racked up 51 runs in 47 balls while batting at number 3 — a position usually associated with grit and solidity rather than high scoring rates. Pakistan’s 100 in this second Test came up at a run-a-ball, in exactly 16.4 overs or 100 deliveries.

Pakistan were victims of Bazball late in 2022, as England’s new approach saw them put Pakistan’s bowling to the sword on flat decks while they toured the subcontinent last winter. This included a mammoth 657-run innings in their very first digs in Rawalpindi, scoring at over a run-a-ball, before scoring at 7rpo in the following innings.

England would put Bazball to good use and rout the Pakistan team 3-0 at home, no doubt an element of Pakistan retooling their style to match the aggressive nature which has become more and more effective in Test cricket.

There are others on social media who are coining in ‘The Pakistan Way’, a reference to the text which was reportedly on a cake as the Pakistan A team celebrated their ACC Emerging Cup victory over India along with the senior side, with both teams present in Colombo.

Whether the PakBall term catches on, there certainly seems to be a demand for material change in Pakistan’s approach to Test cricket, which will excite fans and supporters of the country as they look to start the WTC cycle off on a perfect note.

