Shoaib Bashir off to dream England start with Rohit Sharma's wicket on Test debut
Feb 02, 2024 11:04 AM IST
Shoaib Bashir's maiden Test wicket is none other than of the India captain as he dismissed Rohit Sharma cheaply on Day 1 of the India vs England 2nd Test.
That first wicket feeling! Shoaib Bashir was over the moon twice in an hour – first when he received his England Test cap and then on dismissing Rohit Sharma for his maiden wicket. Yes, 19-year-old off spinner Bashir's first wicket in international cricket is none other than the Indian captain.
Bashir, one of the two debutants in this match along with India's Rajat Patidar, was off to a gleeful start to the Visakhapatnam Test as he had Rohit out caught at leg slip in only his fourth over after England were asked to bowl on Day 1 of the 2nd Test.
