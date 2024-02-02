 Shoaib Bashir off to dream England start with Rohit Sharma wicket on Test debut | Cricket - Hindustan Times
News / Cricket / Shoaib Bashir off to dream England start with Rohit Sharma's wicket on Test debut

Shoaib Bashir off to dream England start with Rohit Sharma's wicket on Test debut

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 02, 2024 11:04 AM IST

Shoaib Bashir's maiden Test wicket is none other than of the India captain as he dismissed Rohit Sharma cheaply on Day 1 of the India vs England 2nd Test.

That first wicket feeling! Shoaib Bashir was over the moon twice in an hour – first when he received his England Test cap and then on dismissing Rohit Sharma for his maiden wicket. Yes, 19-year-old off spinner Bashir's first wicket in international cricket is none other than the Indian captain.

Shoaib Bashir dismissed Rohit Sharma for his first Test wicket. Soak it in(Reuters)
Shoaib Bashir dismissed Rohit Sharma for his first Test wicket. Soak it in(Reuters)

Bashir, one of the two debutants in this match along with India's Rajat Patidar, was off to a gleeful start to the Visakhapatnam Test as he had Rohit out caught at leg slip in only his fourth over after England were asked to bowl on Day 1 of the 2nd Test.

More to follow…

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

