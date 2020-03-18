Shoaib Malik, Inzamam-ul-Haq send moving tribute for Bob Woolmer on 13th death anniversary

cricket

Former Pakistan captains Shoaib Malik and Inzamam Ul Haq sent out moving tributes for former coach Bob Woolmer who passed away on this day 13 years ago. Woolmer died on March 18, 2007 just a few hours after Pakistan’s shock defeat at the hands of minnows Ireland at the ICC World Cup in West Indies.

Pakistan were subsequently knocked out of the multi-national event but Woolmer’s untimely death left everyone stunned. Malik took to social media to pay tribute to late Woolmer and his post read: “Miss you coach #RIPBobWoolmer.”

Miss you coach ❤️ #RIPBobWoolmer 🙏🏼 — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) March 18, 2020

Inzamam, who was captain of the team during Woolmer’s tenure, dedicated an entire show on his YouTube channel to pay tribute to the late coach.

“Woolmer and I spent time together in the Pakistan team in the capacity of coach and captain,” Inzamam said. “We shared many great moments together. He was the most organised coach that I ever came across.”

“I got to learn a lot from him. He never used to force things upon the selectors. He simply used to bring me the stats and never undermined the captain with respect to the selection of players.

“When we lost the match against Ireland, we entered the dressing room very quietly. He asked me ‘what’s the plan?’ and I said ‘let’s talk tomorrow over breakfast’. But he never came for it. I went back to my room and got a call from someone asking to come to his room,” Inzamam added.

“Police had come to his floor and they didn’t allow me to go inside Woolmer’s room. He was taken to the hospital and soon news came that he was no more. The entire team was shocked. The doctors had declared the death as murder and we were all left stunned by it.”

Initially the Jamaican police had said they were probing a murder case but after three months they announced that the former England cricketer had died of natural causes.