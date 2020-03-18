Coronavirus outbreak: What cricketers are doing to keep themselves busy during forced break

cricket

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 11:57 IST

The entire cricketing calender has been shredded by the coronavirus pandemic which has gripped the entire world. The virus has claimed over 7,000 lives so far and infected close to 175,000 people world over. The pandemic has caused a collapse of sports events worldwide in an year when several multi-national events are scheduled to take place.

Also Read: ‘In the past it was not like this’: Waqar on why India has dominated Tests

All major bilateral series have been called off for the time being while national T20 leagues like the Pakistan Super League and Indian Premier League have also suffered. PSL was stopped before the knockouts while the start of the IPL has been pushed back.

With no cricket on the horizon in the coming days, the players are doing their best to keep themselves busy. Let’s look at some of the cricketers and what are they up to these days:

Rohit Sharma: The Indian vice-captain sent out a message for the fans and he urged them to be safe in these troubled times. Rohit was rested for the South Africa ODIs, which was eventually put off for the time being due to COVID-19 threat.

Also Read: ‘Lowest point of captaincy’: How Monkeygate scandal took a toll on Ponting

Shikhar Dhawan: The India opener recently revealed his daughter had shaved her head in support of cancer patients.

KL Rahul: The swashbuckling batsman was seen spending quality time with his canine friend.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The leg-spinner was at his goofy best when he uploaded an image of himself, along with head coach Ravi Shastri and the support staff.

Few foreign stars also gave a sneak peak as to what they are up to these days. Windies all-rounder Andre Russell tried his hands at snooker.

Chris Gayle: The Windies opener seemed in high spirits as he urged his followers to smile.

Aaron Finch: Australia’s limited-overs skipper seemed to enjoy his lunch with teammate Peter Siddle and a friend.

Most of these stars will be seen in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The start date of the cash-rich league has been pushed to April 15 from March 29 due to coronavirus threat.



Speaking to reporters in Mumbai after the IPL Governing Council meeting on Saturday, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said: “It will happen, because if it is April 15, then, in any case 15 days are gone, it has to be truncated. How truncated, how many games, I can’t say at the moment.”