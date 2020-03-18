‘In the past it was not like this’: Waqar Younis identifies why India has emerged as a Test powerhouse

cricket

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 11:14 IST

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis believes that the resurgence of India in Test cricket is primarily due to the fact that they have a potent fast-bowling combination which has given the side confidence to compete across conditions. “If you see India has really worked hard in this area and they are now producing bowlers regularly who bowl in the 140 plus range,” Waqar said in an interview to the YouTube channel Cricket Baaz

“In the past it was not like this. But things have changed. (Jasprit) Bumrah, (Mohammed) Shami, Ishant (Sharma) they have taken India to the top. That is why India is doing so well in Test and other formats now,” he further added.

He was also impressed with the way India handled its pacers and hailed the approach of the management for looking after the workload of the seamers. “If you look at their Test side they have more or less a settled combination of pace bowlers for this format but in the white ball formats they keep on changing and experimenting which is good.”

“My policy is to keep on giving chances and experimenting in ODIs and T20 cricket. Give those bowlers a chance who are in form at a time. It is not that I ignore those who have performed consistently well in domestic cricket. Muhammad Abbas, Imran Khan are examples,” he said.

“Nowadays cricket is different and as a result I feel pace bowlers are more defensive minded now to counter the changed rules, broader bats and easy pitches.”In my days we always believed that aggression and attack was a must for fast bowlers and we got success.”