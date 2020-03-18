e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / ‘In the past it was not like this’: Waqar Younis identifies why India has emerged as a Test powerhouse

‘In the past it was not like this’: Waqar Younis identifies why India has emerged as a Test powerhouse

He was also impressed with the way India handled its pacers and hailed the approach of the management for looking after the workload of the seamers.

cricket Updated: Mar 18, 2020 11:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
File image of Waqar Younis
File image of Waqar Younis(Getty Images)
         

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis believes that the resurgence of India in Test cricket is primarily due to the fact that they have a potent fast-bowling combination which has given the side confidence to compete across conditions. “If you see India has really worked hard in this area and they are now producing bowlers regularly who bowl in the 140 plus range,” Waqar said in an interview to the YouTube channel Cricket Baaz

“In the past it was not like this. But things have changed. (Jasprit) Bumrah, (Mohammed) Shami, Ishant (Sharma) they have taken India to the top. That is why India is doing so well in Test and other formats now,” he further added.

He was also impressed with the way India handled its pacers and hailed the approach of the management for looking after the workload of the seamers. “If you look at their Test side they have more or less a settled combination of pace bowlers for this format but in the white ball formats they keep on changing and experimenting which is good.”

ALSO READ: ICC Test championship without Pakistan-India tie makes no sense: Waqar Younis

“My policy is to keep on giving chances and experimenting in ODIs and T20 cricket. Give those bowlers a chance who are in form at a time. It is not that I ignore those who have performed consistently well in domestic cricket. Muhammad Abbas, Imran Khan are examples,” he said.

“Nowadays cricket is different and as a result I feel pace bowlers are more defensive minded now to counter the changed rules, broader bats and easy pitches.”In my days we always believed that aggression and attack was a must for fast bowlers and we got success.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
Digvijaya Singh in Bengaluru to meet MLAs, stages sit-in; pushed out by cops
Digvijaya Singh in Bengaluru to meet MLAs, stages sit-in; pushed out by cops
34-year-old soldier tests Coronavirus positive, first case in Army
34-year-old soldier tests Coronavirus positive, first case in Army
Delhi’s 8th Covid-19 case flew to Singapore without waiting for test result
Delhi’s 8th Covid-19 case flew to Singapore without waiting for test result
Trump defends ‘China Virus’ statement, calls it ‘very accurate term’
Trump defends ‘China Virus’ statement, calls it ‘very accurate term’
What China, South Korea did to contain spread of coronavirus? Doctor explains
What China, South Korea did to contain spread of coronavirus? Doctor explains
2021 Hyundai Elantra sedan launched, to take on Toyota Corolla Altis
2021 Hyundai Elantra sedan launched, to take on Toyota Corolla Altis
‘Lowest point of captaincy’: How Monkeygate scandal took a toll on Ponting
‘Lowest point of captaincy’: How Monkeygate scandal took a toll on Ponting
‘No screening in London’: Sonam lauds India’s response to Covid-19
‘No screening in London’: Sonam lauds India’s response to Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news