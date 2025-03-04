Menu Explore
'Should we change jersey colour from blue?’: 'Painful' Travis Head act continues to haunt India ahead of Dubai face-off

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 04, 2025 12:58 PM IST

Chopra talked about the pain of the 2023 ODI WC final defeat, suggested a bizarre way to stop Travis Head from playing another big knock against India.

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra feels India don't have to play with the mindset of taking revenge against Australia for the 2023 ODI World Cup heartbreak and just focus on changing the result in the Champions Trophy semifinal. India suffered a heartbreaking defeat at home on 19 November 2023 after dominating the league stage of the World Cup, and now they are up against the Aussies once again, but this time, the venue is Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Travis Head scored an unbeaten century in 2023 ODI World Cup final and paved the way for Australia's triumph over India.(AFP)
Travis Head scored an unbeaten century in 2023 ODI World Cup final and paved the way for Australia's triumph over India.(AFP)

Riding on Travis Head's unbeaten 137, Australia beat India by six wickets in the summit clash of the 2023 marquee event at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

India have once again maintained an unbeaten streak in the ICC event, and now they face an Australian side who will be without the likes of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

Live Score India vs Australia Champions Trophy semifinal updates

Chopra talked about the pain of the 2023 ODI WC final defeat, suggested a bizarre way to stop Head from playing another big knock, and asked whether India should change its jersey colour from blue.

"The pain of whatever happened on 19 November 2023 is there today as well. We don't have to take revenge but need to change the result. Can we catch Australia on this Dubai pitch because we have won all three games, and they have reached here after winning just one match? However, who will stop Travis Head? Should we change the jersey colour from blue to something else?" Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

'I won't wear blue': Aakash Chopra

Head also smashed a century in the final of the 2023 World Test Championship to help India outclass Australia, as he has become the biggest nemesis of Rohit Sharma and Co. in recent times.

Chopra said that he won't blue on Tuesday, while he also suggested a plan to get rid of Head early and urged Rohit Sharma and the bowlers to be proactive.

"I have decided that I won't wear blue. I will wear black clothes and go. However, how to stop Travis Head? Firstly, bowl around the stump and close to him. Try bouncers at the start and bring spin without wasting any time. Proactivity is needed here," he observed.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs New Zealand Live Score.
Tuesday, March 04, 2025
