‘Show respect every player deserves’: Shikhar Dhawan to Digvesh Singh after fight with Abhishesk Sharma results in ban

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan said "learning the hard way" was the only way for Lucknow Super Giants leg-spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi. Digvesh was handed a one-match suspension by BCCI after he refused to do away with his "tick the notebook" celebration during the IPL. Dhawan hoped Digvesh would channel his energy in a better way in the near future. Argument between Digvesh Singh Rathi and Abhisekh Sharma(Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

"Sometimes, learning the hard way is the only way the lesson sticks. Hopefully, this will be a turning point where Rathi learns to channel that fire more constructively and show the respect every player deserves on the field," Dhawan wrote on X.

Digvesh, who was fined multiple times for his 'tick the notebook' celebration in his debut season, was involved in an ugly fight with Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma on Monday in Lucknow after he repeated the same celebration following the left-hander's dismissal.

Abhishek was also reprimanded for the same incident and received a 25 percent fine along with one demerit point for what was his first offence.

For Digvesh, this was his third Code of Conduct breach, and he has been suspended from LSG's next encounter against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, having accumulated five demerit points after three separate offences of the same nature.

"Digvesh Singh, Bowler, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)," the IPL release stated.

"This was his third Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 this season and hence, he has accumulated Two Demerit Points, in addition to Three Demerit Points he had accumulated earlier - One Demerit Point against Punjab Kings on April 01, 2025 and Two Demerit Points against Mumbai Indians on April 04, 2025.

"As he now has Five Demerit Points this season - which result in a one-game suspension - Digvesh will now be suspended for LSG’s next game - against Gujarat Titans on May 22, 2025 in Ahmedabad."For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," it further stated.

The 25-year-old has been LSG's only bright spot in an otherwise disastrous campaign, taking 14 wickets from 12 games at an economy rate of 8.18 per over.

However, he appears to have learned little from previous incidents. His now customary "tick in notebook" celebration has gone viral on social media but match referees haven't taken too kindly to it. Most of the time, his celebrations come after being blasted by the opposition batters. In this instance, it came after India opener Abhishek had smashed 59 off 20 balls, including half a dozen sixes.

LSG were completely outclassed by SRH and the defeat ended their chances of IPL qualification.