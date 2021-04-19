IND USA
Home / Cricket / 'Showed excellent temperament': Manjrekar impressed with uncapped Indian batsman in IPL 2021
File image of Sanjay Manjrekar.(File)
cricket

'Showed excellent temperament': Manjrekar impressed with uncapped Indian batsman in IPL 2021

  • The uncapped Indian batsman impressed numerous people with his exploits in IPL 2021, including former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 10:49 AM IST

15 off 5 may not seem like a significant innings generally but when you put this innings by Punjab Kings batsman Shahrukh Khan, against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, in context, it becomes clearer as to why it was such an important knock in the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) match.

Batting first, PBKS got off to a flying start courtesy of a 122-run opening stand between skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. They scored 61 and 69, respectively, but once they fell, two more wickets followed as the Punjab side found themselves at 179/4 in 18.5 over.

Enter 'SRK'.

The right-hander, who was compared to Kieron Pollard by Anil Kumble ahead of IPL 2021, then smashed two fours and a six to power PBKS to 195/4 in 20 overs.

Even though PBKS failed to defend the target against DC at the Wankhede Stadium, the uncapped Indian batsman impressed numerous people, including former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar.

He took to Twitter to express his opinion on Shahrukh, saying: "Showed excellent temperament last game and tonight some wonderful ‘limited time’ hitting. Lots to like about Shahrukh. #PBKSvDC."

Shahrukh was mighty impressive in the side's previous game against Chennai Super Kings. He walked out to bat when the team was reeling at 19/4, courtesy Deepak Chahar wreaking havoc with the new ball.

The youngster showed great skill and temperament to score a fighting 47 off 36 balls and take his team's total past 100.

PBKS next face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.

