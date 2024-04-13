‘Showing Ruturaj's slow batting is Bollywood movie. He and Dhoni are cut from same cloth’: CSK coach Fleming

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming sees no difference in the captaincy styles of MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The opening batter took over as the reigns from Dhoni after the legendary cricketer decided to hand over the CSK captaincy before the start of IPL 2024. It has been so far so good for Gaikwad, who has won three out of five matches as captain this season. But all three matches have been at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, which is a fortress for CSK. Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mahendra Singh Dhoni(PTI)

Gaikwad's captaincy has been a bit iffy whenever CSK have travelled in this IPL. Fleming, however, believes Dhoni and Gaikwad are cut from the cloth. Dhoni's calmness has rubbed off on Gaikwad, feels the former New Zealand skipper.

“There's no difference. He's as cool as it gets. I know the last captain was pretty cool. But this guy is cut from the same cloth, so that's rubbed through,” Fleming told reporters in Mumbai when asked if he had any discussion with Gaikwad in terms of differentiating between his leadership and his batting.

Gaikwad has also been criticised for “slow” batting. The right-handed opening batter has so far garnered 155 runs in five matches with a strike rate of 117.42. Fleming said it was "unfair" to put the 27-year-old in the slow bracket.

“He is such an impressive young man around his game and what he needs to do. He's been, I think, unfairly put into a bracket where he's been called slow. But you have to have context to some of these stats,” Fleming added.

“We know that it's a bit of a Bollywood movie, sometimes getting these things up onto the screen. But he's fine. He's playing conditions well. The last game (CSK vs KKR) was a great example of how a leader plays, and there's class as well. I have absolutely no doubt about Ruturaj,”

Fleming clarified that appointing Ruturaj as skipper is a long-term call and not a makeshift decision by the five-time winners. “I hope so. That's the plan, and so far it's worked well. The transition has been really smooth. He's judged by wins but we judge it differently. His leadership around the team is top-class. I would imagine it would be hopefully for many years like the last captain,” Fleming added.

‘CSK benefactors of Dhoni’s fandom': Fleming

The former New Zealand captain said CSK are the benefactors of the love Dhoni has got from fans which, at times, has been overwhelming.

“It's magnificent, to be honest. It is truly astounding, the love that... Let's be honest, the love that India has for MS Dhoni, and we are benefactors of that,” Fleming said.

“The team, without (a) doubt, feels pride when they walk out to an away game and there's a large amount of yellow. If not all yellow, it's in some cases, overwhelming.”

“But we are under no illusions that what has created it and who has created it. We're very proud of him and his involvement with the side. We look at it as a real honour that people will come out and support him, and if it's secondary, then the team. We're both very closely linked,” Fleming added.