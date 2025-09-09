Search Search
Tuesday, Sept 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Shreyas Iyer bites back, makes critics count his laurels: 'I offer a lot as captain. Wasn’t fully in the mix...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Sept 09, 2025 08:41 am IST

Shreyas Iyer stressed that the freedom and support from coaches, management, and teammates allowed him to express himself fully as both a leader and a player.

Shreyas Iyer has steadily cemented his reputation as one of the reliable leaders in the IPL in recent seasons, becoming the rare player to guide three different franchises to the final of the tournament. His rise as a captain has been nothing short of impressive. Iyer first displayed his leadership qualities with the Delhi Capitals, taking them to their maiden final in 2020. He then moved to Kolkata Knight Riders, where his sharp decision-making and composure under pressure played a key role in their title-winning campaign in 2025. After not being retained by KKR, Iyer switched to Punjab Kings last year and immediately made an impact by guiding them to their first final in over a decade. His calm temperament, astute tactical choices, and ability to bring out the best in his players have given each side he has led a new edge, while his consistency with the bat has further strengthened his credentials as a complete leader.

Shreyas Iyer led the Punjab Kings to IPL final last year.(PTI)
Shreyas Iyer led the Punjab Kings to IPL final last year.(PTI)

Iyer talked about leading PBKS last season, highlighting the trust and backing he received from the franchise. The stylish batter stressed that the freedom and support from coaches, management, and teammates allowed him to express himself fully as both a leader and a player.

"I offer a lot as a captain and player. Punjab gave me all the support I needed from coaches, management, and players. I was able to contribute in meetings and make decisions on and off the field," Iyer told GQ.

Also Read - Sanju Samson left out in the cold as Gautam Gambhir’s three-minute intense chat hints at brutal Asia Cup call

“I wasn’t fully in the mix at KKR…”: Shreyas Iyer

However, he didn't have something similar to say about his time at KKR and said he wasn’t fully in the mix.

"I was part of the conversation, but I wasn’t fully in the mix. I’ve had to work my way up to get to this position," he added.

When he joined PBKS, Iyer was under pressure from the massive price tag of INR 26.75 crore, but he did form a solid partnership with head coach Ricky Ponting to turn things around at the franchise, which has yet to win an IPL title. He took them to their second IPL final, but they failed to win back-to-back titles as skipper.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, ICC Rankings and Live Cricket Score , Asia Cup Points Table.Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 News.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, ICC Rankings and Live Cricket Score , Asia Cup Points Table.Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 News.
News / Cricket News / Shreyas Iyer bites back, makes critics count his laurels: 'I offer a lot as captain. Wasn’t fully in the mix...'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On