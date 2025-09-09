Search Search
Tuesday, Sept 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Sanju Samson left out in the cold as Gautam Gambhir’s three-minute intense chat hints at brutal Asia Cup call

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Sept 09, 2025 06:10 am IST

Monday's evening net session at the ICC Cricket Academy Arena in Dubai hinted that Sanju Samson may not find a place in the XI

India head coach Gautam Gambhir, who has long spoken highly of Sanju Samson, handed the wicketkeeper-batter a fresh lease of life in T20Is after taking charge post the T20 World Cup last June. The Kerala star repaid the faith with three centuries in his last 10 innings. Yet, Monday's evening net session at the ICC Cricket Academy Arena in Dubai hinted that Samson may not find a place in the XI for the Asia Cup opener against hosts UAE at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

India's Sanju Samson with head coach Gautam Gambhir during a training session (PTI)
India's Sanju Samson with head coach Gautam Gambhir during a training session (PTI)

Samson was the first player to enter the arena when India reached the venue on the eve of the start of the continental tournament in the UAE. He started with solo wicketkeeping drills under the watchful eyes of fielding coach T Dilip, and even earned praise for his full-stretched diving catch taken on his right.

According to a report in the PTI, Gambhir then walked up to him and had an intense three-minute chat, during which Samson did most of the listening. The coach seemed to be discussing the batting more than his keeping drills. Yet, Samson was not called to bat even once during India's batting practice session, and he cut a lonely figure at the nets.

If the training session was any indication, Jitesh Sharma could be backed as the primary wicketkeeper-batter in the playing XI for the Asia Cup opener. There was confidence in his strides as he emerged from the clubhouse, and looked relaxed as the batting drill began alongside Shivam Dube, Tilak Verma and Hardik Pandya, all of whom took turns to bat with middle-order dashers getting the first go. Later, top order batters Shubman Gill, skipper Suryakumar Yadav, and Abhishek Sharma took turns, not once but twice and thrice.

Samson did have his batting gear on, but later walked away quietly from the melee and sat behind a palm tree near the dressing room. Later, he came near the nets again, but with no indication from the management, he went and sat on the ice box.

Sanju Samson vs Shubman Gill for the opening spot

He eventually got his opportunity when everybody was done and the nets cleared. A net bowler served a half-tracker, and he missed. That summed up his day. The pre-tournament training session clearly indicated that India will find it really difficult to fit in Samson in the playing XI, which was speculated when the chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced the return of Gill to the T20I fold after a year and named him the vice-captain.

Rinku Singh was the other person who did not get a chance to bat, which was another indication of his position in the pecking order. He eventually padded up when the net session had ended, and he faced took throwdowns from a support staff, who was not a specialist.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, ICC Rankings and Live Cricket Score , Asia Cup Points Table.Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 News.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, ICC Rankings and Live Cricket Score , Asia Cup Points Table.Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 News.
News / Cricket News / Sanju Samson left out in the cold as Gautam Gambhir’s three-minute intense chat hints at brutal Asia Cup call
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On