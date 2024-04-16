Shreyas Iyer's bizarre coin-kissing antic fails at toss against Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson stunned

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer's luck ran out as he lost the toss against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League match on Tuesday at Eden Gardens. Iyer, who has started a new ritual of kissing the coin before flipping it worked in his favour in the last game against Lucknow Super Giants but it failed versus the table-toppers RR. Shreyas Iyer kissed the coin before flipping it against Rajasthan Royals.

In the table of the top clash at Eden Gardens, the toss was crucial for both sides as we have witnessed some run-fest at this venue in the past matches.

Sanjay Manjrekar, who was hosting the toss proceedings, also told Sanju Samson about Iyer's bizarre coin-kissing antic which stunned the RR skipper.

Meanwhile, Manjrekar also asked Iyer about this new ritual and the KKR skipper said, “It was a flying kiss.”

Samson, who won the toss, straightaway elected to bowl first at Eden Gardens where we have witnessed run-fest this season. The skipper also revealed that Jos Buttler and Ravichandran Ashwin, who missed the last match, were available for Eden Gardens clash.

"We would like to bowl first. Might be better to chase on this. Very much excited to be back in Eden Gardens, there's a great vibe in the stadium. Jos and Ash are available for this game, so they are coming back," Samson said at the toss.

However, Buttler was named in the Impact substitutes' list as he is expected to bat for RR in the second innings with three overseas players in the starting line-up.

Meanwhile, Iyer was also looking to bowl first at home as he heaped praise on his veteran all-rounder Sunil Narine for his consistent show with the ball this season.

"Would have loved to bowl as well based on the last game, on how the ball moved around. Whenever he (Narine) comes in, he is hard to read and he's got that poker face all throughout, we want him to perform him the way he has. We are playing the same team," Iyer said.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana

Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Subs: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Vaibhav Arora

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs: Jos Buttler, Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Nandre Burger