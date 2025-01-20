Shreyas Iyer breaks silence on how 'lack of communication' led to KKR departure: 'Had a conversation right after IPL...'

There were rumours that Kolkata Knight Riders would retain Shreyas Iyer after the India star led the franchise to their first IPL title in 10 years in the 2024 season. However, he incurred the same fate as Eoin Morgan in 2021, as KKR released him before the mega auction last November. Speaking for the first time on what led to the departure, Iyer, who was roped in by INR 26.75 crore by Punjab Kings at the auction in Jeddah, said that it was all down to "lack of communication." Shreyas Iyer was not retained by KKR for IPL 2025

Since making the final under Morgan in 2021, KKR has finished seventh in both successive seasons. Iyer missed the 2023 edition of the IPL owing to a back injury. However, on his return to the franchise the following year, the India batter, along with newly appointed mentor Gautam Gambhir, guided the franchise to its third title in history.

Speaking to The Indian Express at Idea Exchange, Iyer admitted that he certainly felt he would be retained by KKR, especially after the franchise had the retention talk right after the end of the season. However, he was left "perplexed" over no effort from KKR thereafter, as it eventually led to him deciding to part ways.

"Certainly, I had a fantastic time winning the championship at KKR. The fan following was outstanding, they were electrifying in the stadium and I loved every moment I spent there. So obviously, we had a conversation straight after the IPL championship. But for a few months, there was a layover and no concrete effort in having a retention talk. I was perplexed about what’s happening. So, because of a lack of communication, we came to a situation where we parted ways, mutually. And that’s the long and short of it," he said.

Iyer also expressed frustration over no communication from KKR over retention until the final week before deadline.

"Yes, obviously disappointed, because when you don’t have a certain line of communication and if you get to know things one week prior to the retention date, then obviously something is lacking over there. So I had to take a call. Whatever is written is supposed to happen," he added.

Iyer opens up on his record bid

For a brief moment, the Mumbai batter became the costliest player in the history of IPL when Punjab Kings acquired him for INR 26.75, before Rishabh Pant topped his India teammate after signing an INR 27 crore deal with Lucknow Super Giants.

"During the auction, we were in Hyderabad, watching it from our rooms and I was expecting a good amount. But I never thought that I would exceed a point and there would be so much competition between two teams over me. Overall, I was thrilled. After a certain point, I shut the door, went into the washroom and I was like, I don’t want to listen to what’s happening," he said.