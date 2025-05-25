Shreyas Iyer declares IPL is 'better than Premier League', explains reason behind bold proclamation

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer made a bold remark that turned heads after his team’s six-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals on Saturday, declaring the Indian Premier League bigger than the Premier League. “It is bigger than the Premier League. You got to stay positive and calm. You come in with a fresh mindset on the next day. You have to stick to the present,” Iyer said, striking a philosophical tone after a disappointing outing at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer gestures as he walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the Indian Premier League (IPL)(AFP)

While Iyer highlighted the emotional and competitive magnitude of the IPL, his side missed an opportunity to go top of the table in IPL 2025. Punjab posted a strong 206/8 on a pitch that showed signs of uneven bounce. Iyer himself top-scored with a composed 53 off 34 deliveries, anchoring the innings before Marcus Stoinis provided late fireworks with a blistering unbeaten 44 off just 16 balls.

Yet, their total was overhauled with relative ease by a clinical Delhi Capitals unit, who chased the target with three balls remaining. Sameer Rizvi led the charge with a commanding 58 not out off 25 deliveries, laced with five sixes and three boundaries. Contributions from Karun Nair (44) and KL Rahul (35) helped set the base for the successful chase as DC ended at 208/4 in 19.3 overs.

Iyer on loss

Reflecting on the defeat, Iyer admitted his side fell short with the ball. “207 was a fantastic score on this wicket. There was some variable bounce and it wasn't coming on at the same pace,” he said. “We weren't disciplined enough with ball. We assessed the wicket and decided to bowl hard lengths at the stumps, but we went overboard with bouncers trying to take wickets.”

Punjab Kings, however, have already secured a spot in the play-offs, and Iyer remained unfazed. “Every team is equally poised in this tournament, you have to stay positive and calm. We'll come back with a strong set of plans,” he said, reiterating his belief in staying grounded.

Providing an update on his injury, Iyer added: “No issues with the body, just the finger, should be fine for the next game.”

Meanwhile, DC skipper Faf du Plessis acknowledged the strong finish even though his side failed to qualify. “Fifth (place) is a fair reflection of our season, need to be more consistent to be in the top-four,” he said.