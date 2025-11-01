Shreyas Iyer discharged from Sydney hospital; BCCI issues timeline for his India return: 'He's now stable'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a third medical bulletin on Shreyas Iyer following his injury in the third and final ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The right-handed batter sustained a “blunt injury to his abdomen” while fielding, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding. The Indian cricket board on Saturday confirmed that the bleeding was immediately arrested following a minor procedure, as he has undergone “appropriate medical management for the same”. BCCI issues update about Shreyas Iyer(AFP)

In a welcome update, Shreyas is recovering well and has been discharged from the hospital in Sydney. The batter will continue to stay in Sydney for his follow-up consultations, and he will only return to India once he is deemed fit to fly.

“He is now stable and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, along with specialists in Sydney and India, are pleased with his recovery, and he has been discharged from the hospital today,” the BCCI said in an official release.

“The BCCI extends its heartfelt gratitude to Dr Kouroush Haghigi and his team in Sydney, along with Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala in India, for ensuring Shreyas received the best treatment for his injury. Shreyas will continue to stay in Sydney for follow-up consultations and will return to India once he is deemed fit to fly,” the board added.

Shreyas faced a nasty injury after taking a diving catch off the bowling of Harshit Rana to send Australia's wicket-keeper Alex Carey back to the hut. However, as soon as he landed on the ground, the 30-year-old was in visible pain, and the physio came charging out.

After doing a check-up for five to ten minutes on the field, Shreyas walked off the field with the physio. He was later taken for scans, and the reports revealed the gravity of the situation.

Shreyas had to be admitted to the ICU

Shreyas' injury worsened a day after the third ODI in Sydney, and he had to be shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for further medical assessments.

Earlier this week, Shreyas issued an update on his health, thanking his fans for their constant support. In a post on Instagram Stories, he wrote, “I'm currently in the recovery process and getting better, every passing day. I'm deeply grateful to see all kinds of wishes and support I’ve received – it truly means a lot. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts.”

According to several reports, Shreyas is expected to be sidelined from the game for close to two months, and he's likely to miss the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, slated to begin on November 30 in Ranchi.

Earlier, Shreyas was elevated to the vice-captaincy position in the ODI series against Australia.