Shreyas Iyer shares first official health update from hospital bed in Sydney: 'Getting better every passing day'

Currently recovering from a lacerated spleen, India batter Shreyas Iyer has spoken about his health for the first time since the accident on Saturday. In a positive update, the Indian vice-captain writes that he is recovering well and is deeply indebted to his fans for the millions of good wishes that have come his way over the last five days. Shreyas Iyer is progressing well(AFP)

"I'm currently in recovery process and getting better, every passing day. I'm deeply grateful to see all kind of wishes and support I’ve received – it truly means a lot. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts," he mentioned on his Instagram story.

Iyer endured a rough fall after completing a catch running behind to dismiss Australia's Alex Carey. While the team and fans celebrated with joy when Iyer took the catch, the happiness soon turned into a look of concern on everyone's face as Iyer's facial expressions and body language – he was writhing in pain – told the story. He was hurt and looked in agonising pain. Iyer was constantly clutching his rib area, unable to get up. And when Shreyas finally did, he was carried off the field by the physio.

Shreyas Iyer's update over last two days

A day later, PTI reported that Iyer had suffered internal bleeding and was moved to the ICU of a Sydney hospital. The BCCI then released its own statement, officially confirming damage to his spleen. While multiple reports claimed Iyer had to undergo surgery, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia denied them. Thankfully, Shreyas was soon stable, although initial symptoms made fans fear for the worst. Iyer's life was apparently in danger, and had it not been for the BCCI's timely intervention, it could have been life-threatening. Iyer's vitals even dropped significantly soon after he entered the dressing room, and he had to be rushed to the medics.

Although Iyer's recent update brings good news, it may be a long wait until he is seen back on the field. With RevSportz reporting that Iyer is likely to be ruled out for two months, the vice-captain will miss the ODI series against South Africa and be in a race against time to be fit against New Zealand in January.

Iyer's tentatively long absence is surely to be missed because of the experience he brings to the team. After falling cheaply for 11 in Perth, Iyer showed form, scoring a blazing 61 at Adelaide and putting on a century partnership with Rohit Sharma. Iyer, at No. 4, has proven his mettle time and again. While his selection in India's T20I squad has been up for debate, there is no denying his credentials as an ODI batter. Named vice-captain to Shubman Gill for a reason, Iyer was instrumental in India's Champions Trophy triumph, scoring 243 runs in five matches. Besides, who can forget his memorable run in the 2023 World Cup at home? Rohit and Virat Kohli may have dominated the headlines, but Iyer's 530 runs, including two centuries and three fifties, were as important, if not more, than Ro-Ko.

With India already without their dynamic all-rounder Hardik Pandya, they would be hoping for Iyer's swift and healthy recovery.