Suryakumar Yadav’s mother offers Chhath Puja prayers for Shreyas Iyer’s recovery: ‘Uska tabiyat theek nahi hai…’

During the Chhath Puja celebrations, Suryakumar Yadav’s mother turned emotional as she offered heartfelt prayers for Shreyas Iyer’s recovery. The India ODI vice-captain had ruptured his spleen after sustaining an injury on his left rib cage during the third and final ODI match of the series against Australia last week in Sydney. Shreyas Iyer suffered a spleen injury during 3rd Australia ODI last week

In the video circulating on social media, Suryakumar's mother is seen holding her hands together in devotion and urging everyone to pray for Iyer's health. She is heard saying: "Mein yeh bolna chati hu ki aap sab Shreyas Iyer keliye pray kariye. Sabhi log pray kariye ki owh bohot aache se aa jaye. Kyunki maine kal suna ki uska tabiyat bilkul theek nehi hai. Mujhe sun ke bilkul acha nehi laga (I just want to say that all of you should pray for Shreyas Iyer. Everyone, please pray that he makes a complete recovery. Because I heard yesterday that his health is not good at all, and I really felt very bad after hearing that).

Latest update on Shreyas Iyer

Last Saturday, Iyer suffered an injury while attempting a difficult catch to dismiss Australia's Alex Carey at SCG. He was immediately taken off the field, and carried to the dressing room by the team physio. Upon reaching the dressing room, his condition deteriorated as his vital parameters dropped, prompting immediate hospitalisation. Subsequent medical scans revealed internal bleeding caused by a laceration in the spleen, following which he was admitted to the ICU at a Sydney hospital.

According to the latest reports, the India batter's condition is currently stable, and he was moved out of the ICU on Tuesday.

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, speaking to the media on Tuesday ahead of the start of the T20I series against Australia, informed about Iyer's improved condition and that he has been replying to his teammates and taking calls.

“We spoke to him at least on the first day when we got to know that he had an injury. I called him first. Then I found out that he did not have a phone. So I called the physio, Kamlesh. He told me that he is stable. On the first day, I don’t know how, but he was looking good. We have been talking for two days now. He has been replying. If he is replying on the phone, it means he is stable," he said.

Earlier in the day, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told Times of India that the 30-year-old could return to action sooner than the usual six- to eight-week timeline.

“Shreyas is much, much, much better. His recovery has been much faster than what the doctor expected. I’m in regular touch with Dr Rizwan (Khan, Indian team doctor who stayed back with Iyer to assist with his treatment at the Sydney hospital). Normally, he should take six to eight weeks (to recover completely), but you can expect a surprise from him because he may recover much earlier,” Saikia said.