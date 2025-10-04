Shreyas Iyer gets vice-captaincy in ODIs; Big call, bigger message - The significance of the move by India

India have handed Shreyas Iyer the vice-captaincy in the ODIs for the Australia tour. This pairs him up with the new captain in the format Shubman Gill. The move formalises a fresh leadership core while Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return as senior batters in the line-up, smoothening the transition for the team. Shreyas Iyer for India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025(AP)

Why Iyer as a vice-captain makes sense

Shreyas Iyer’s appointment gives Gill, the captain, an on-field lieutenant who bats in the pressure pocket of ODIs. The numbers 3 to 5 in the format are crucial as they steady the collapses and propel the team towards a powerful finish. A composed starter and an authoritative strike rotator through the middle-phases, Iyer’s strengths directly address the phase where India have sometimes stalled earlier.

Leadership isn’t new to Shreyas. He has captained in the IPL and domestic level and has done so with tremendous success. The intricacies of white-ball leadership like making bowling changes and leading a group of mixed experiences come naturally to him. As the vice-captain of the ODI side, Iyer can be a vital resource for Gill and help him manage the team effectively in crunch situations and big matches.

The Tactical upside

Australia magnifies decision-making. The larger grounds, challenging conditions and not-so friendly crowd will test the mental toughness of this new leadership core. In this case, Iyer's batting strengths will help him lead the side from the front with the bat while his experience leading the side will help the skipper run the team with efficiency on the field.

The most valuable thing will be his experience of taking three IPL sides to the finals of the tournament. He knows how to function under pressure and in crunch games. With the equation between Iyer and Gill building from now, the duo will be at their mature best by the time the World Cup 2027 arrives.

Signals for the road to 2027

The selectors have effectively outlined a leadership ladder: Gill as captain, Iyer as deputy, with seniors present to mentor them. It clarifies roles for during the transitional phase. It also sets a meritocratic bar for middle-order contenders: form, fitness and tactical value will be judged against the standards set by Iyer.

Just as importantly, this cushions the transition very effectively. With Rohit and Kohli still in the XI, Iyer can learn to manage the big names, rhythms and crisis spells alongside them. This is valuable experience that the now younger core must bank on.