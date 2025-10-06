Search Search
Monday, Oct 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Shreyas Iyer grilled over red-ball unavailability due to injury despite being fit for white-ball: 'It's a dilemma for…'

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Oct 06, 2025 10:03 pm IST

Dilip Vengsarkar voiced his confusion over Shreyas Iyer’s stance that he is unfit for red-ball cricket but available for white-ball formats.

1983 World Cup-winning star Dilip Vengsarkar has raised questions over Shreyas Iyer's decision to take a six-month break from red-ball cricket but make himself available for white-ball cricket. Iyer was recently appointed skipper of the India A team for a two-match red-ball series against Australia A, but he withdrew his name from the squad after the first unofficial Test due to recurring back issues. The stylish batter hasn't played a Test for India since last year, but he still remains a crucial part of the ODI team and was recently named the new vice-captain for the Australia ODIs.

Shreyas Iyer has taken a six-month break from red-ball cricket.(Hindustan Times)
Shreyas Iyer has taken a six-month break from red-ball cricket.(Hindustan Times)

Vengsarkar voiced his confusion over Iyer’s stance that he is unfit for red-ball cricket but available for white-ball formats. He argued that if a player is fit for white-ball cricket, he should logically be fit for red-ball as well, calling the distinction difficult to understand.

“To be honest, it’s a dilemma for me, because he [Iyer] says that he is unfit for red-ball cricket, but is fit for the white-ball cricket. I don’t understand the difference between red-ball cricket and the white-ball cricket. I feel that if you are fit for white-ball cricket, you are obviously fit for red-ball cricket too. Choosing red-ball or white-ball and such things are beyond my comprehension,” the 69-year-old told midday.

Also Read - AB de Villiers endorses BCCI’s call making Shubman Gill ODI captain: ‘Will take a lot from Kohli-Rohit to be in 2027 WC’

The 30-year-old has played 14 Tests, in which he scored 811 runs at an average of 36.86. He was once touted as the long-term replacement for Ajinkya Rahane in the red-ball set-up. However, he failed to show consistency and lost his place in the squad as he last played a Test match for India against England in February 2024.

Shreyas Iyer takes a six-month break from red-ball cricket

Meanwhile, the BCCI issued a statement saying that Iyer has taken a six-month break from red-ball cricket due to recurring back spasms and stiffness, a condition for which he has previously undergone surgery.

“Mr Shreyas Iyer has informed the BCCI of his decision to take a six-month break from red-ball cricket. Having undergone back surgery in the UK and managed his recovery well, he has recently experienced recurring back spasms and stiffness while playing the longer format. He wishes to utilise this period to build endurance, body resilience and work on his fitness. In view of his decision, he was not considered for selection for the Irani Cup,” the BCCI press release said.

Catch all the latest Cricket news and follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill stay updated.
Catch all the latest Cricket news and follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill stay updated.
News / Cricket News / Shreyas Iyer grilled over red-ball unavailability due to injury despite being fit for white-ball: 'It's a dilemma for…'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On