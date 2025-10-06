AB de Villiers endorses BCCI’s call making Shubman Gill ODI captain: ‘Will take a lot from Kohli-Rohit to be in 2027 WC’

Former South African great AB de Villiers lauded the BCCI’s move to appoint Shubman Gill as India’s new ODI captain, calling it a timely step amid ongoing uncertainty over Rohit Sharma’s availability for the 2027 World Cup. Meanwhile, it came as a shocker for many with Rohit leading India to the Champions Trophy win when they last played the 50-over format, but the selectors made a bold decision to look for the future. AB de Villiers backs BCCI’s decision to appoint Shubman Gill as ODI captain, highlighting Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma 2027 WC factor(PTI Images)

Virat Kohli and Rohit will be returning to international cricket for the first time after the Champions Trophy, with India all set to play three ODIs on the Australia tour.

The Proteas legend pointed out that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s availability for the next World Cup is still uncertain. He added that having them in the dressing room to guide the new skipper makes the decision to hand Shubman Gill the ODI captaincy a timely and smart move.

"It’s not a guarantee both of them will be there for that next World Cup. That’s maybe part of the thinking when they made Shubman Gill the ODI captain. He has a good chance of being there, young gun, in incredible form and a fantastic leader. I think this was the right move, to still have Rohit and Virat. Shubman Gill will learn from two of the most experienced Indian players of all time, high quality, legendary players. It will be fantastic for Shubman to have them around. It will be for the tour which is around the corner actually. So, we will be bucking up for some high-entertainment and a great series," De Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

In the Champions Trophy, Kohli showcased his class with a brilliant century against Pakistan and a crucial knock in the semi-final against Australia. Rohit, battling through a dip in form, produced a decisive innings in the final against New Zealand, sealing India’s triumph and his second ICC title as captain in under a year.

The Proteas great shared his thoughts on Rohit and Kohli's prospects of playing in another World Cup. He said that while the two stalwarts remain eager, much will depend on their form and fitness. He added that even legends must earn their place through consistent performances until 2027.

"They find themselves in the ODI side. I think that is the reason they are hanging on, to play another World Cup for Team India. It’s great to see. Whether it’s going to happen, I don’t know. Honestly? Form dependent or are they playing enough cricket? It will take a lot from them to be there in 2027. Still a long way away. It’s not that far but it’s not so close. There’s lots of cricket to be played and form to be kept. They’ve got to score runs and that should be the message from the selectors. As big as legends they are, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will walk into my team and I will play them without looking at where they’ve been or what they’ve been doing," he added.

"Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to help Shubman Gill become a great captain"

De Villiers highlighted the intense competition within the Indian team, noting it will keep Rohit and Kohli on their toes. At the same time, he stressed that their presence in the dressing room will be invaluable for guiding youngsters and supporting Shubman Gill’s growth as captain.

"But the kind of competition Team India has these days and the quality, these two know they have to go out and score runs. It would be a great asset for Team India in the World Cup to have them there. But the priority is to score runs. I have no doubt the two of them will come through and we will see them at the 2027 World Cup. They will also guide a lot of youngsters along the way and help Shubman to become a great captain," he added.

Having stepped away from Tests and T20Is, the two Indian greats will now have limited international outings in ODIs. To remain in contention for the next ODI World Cup, they must stay fit and in form, provided they are determined to pursue that goal.