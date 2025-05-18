Shreyas Iyer provides key injury update after being subbed out vs RR: 'I got hit, don't know what happened...'

Punjab Kings moved one step closer to sealing a spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs after registering a narrow 10-run win against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. However, the big talking point in the game was PBKS' captain Shreyas Iyer being subbed out and Harpreet Brar taking his place as an impact sub. In place of Shreyas, Shashank Singh was seen leading the Punjab Kings. IPL 2025, PBKS vs RR: Shreyas Iyer explains the reason behind him being subbed out against Rajasthan Royals. (AFP)

At the post-match presentation, Shreyas Iyer explained why he was subbed out against Rajasthan Royals, saying he suffered an injury to his forefinger during a practice session on Saturday.

Shreyas Iyer said he also doesn't know what exactly is the issue with his finger. He will be able to provide a clearer update once he goes back to the dressing room and checks with the physios.

“The reason is the finger over here (pointing at his forefinger). I don't know what has happened. Yesterday, while practising, I got hit, I will have to go and check what exactly is the issue here,” said Shreyas.

Punjab Kings defended the score of 219 despite Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi's blitz. Rajasthan Royals registered the fastest team fifty in the IPL 2025 season. However, once again, the middle and lower order failed to rise to the challenge.

Dhruv Jurel tried his best but in the end, Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen were able to defend 30 runs in the final two overs.

"I was just passing on the message to all the players to keep a positive body language. You tend to drop and feel the game has gone away from you, but I am proud of every player out there for showing that sort of great and bold approach," said Shreyas Iyer.

Harpreet Brar the game-changer

Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar was the game-changer for Punjab Kings as he returned with three wickets, scalping the wickets of Vaibhav, Yashasvi and Riyan Parag.

“He has been consistent in the nets. He wants to do the best for himself, he was hungry for this opportunity and today I feel he stepped in and delivered at his best, congratulations to him and his mindset has been tremendous throughout,” said Shreyas.

“Absolutely brilliant approach and attitude coming in after the break, the boys were in high spirits and we also needed a rest, going forward in the tournament, it was the right time we came in together and showed the kind of mindset to win irrespective of the situation,” he added.

With this win, Punjab Kings moved to the second spot in the points table. If Gujarat Titans win against Delhi Capitals, then PBKS, GT and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will qualify for the playoffs.