Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar trade subtle barbs with each other during toss; RCB vs PBKS IPL final off to cracking start

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar traded subtle barbs with each other during the toss ahead of the all-important Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Shreyas, who is fresh off an unbeaten 87-run knock in Qualifier 2 against the Mumbai Indians, won the toss and opted to bowl first in the summit clash. IPL 2025 Final, RCB vs PBKS: Shreyas Iyer and Rajat Patidar traded barbs with each other during toss.(AP)

The entire crowd in Ahmedabad is heavily tilted towards RCB, and it is because of just one man—Virat Kohli. If PBKS are to win their maiden title, they have to silence a crowd of more than 1.3 lakh. Both the captains, Shreyas Iyer and Rajat Patidar, tried to be a little cocky during the toss, exuding confidence ahead of the battle royale.

While speaking with broadcaster Ravi Shastri during the toss, Shreyas Iyer said it is not another game as the pressure of a final is immense. On the other hand, Patidar said his team is taking the challenge of facing Punjab Kings as “just another game.”

During the toss, Shreyas Iyer said, “It's a big occasion, it's a final, and we're going to play like a final.”

On the other hand, Rajat Patidar played down the occasion of playing in the final, saying, “I think we've played good cricket, and it's just another game for us. So we'll try to give our best and play good cricket. Sometimes when there is pressure, it gets the best out of you.”

This is the second time in a matter of months that Patidar and Shreyas are squaring off in the final of a T20 competition. The two had faced each other during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final between Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai. Shreyas' team had come out on top back then.

Shreyas sending positive signals to his mind

Shreyas Iyer is the toast of the town following his 87-run knock in Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the final, the 30-year-old said that he is only sending positive signals to his mind and is trying his best to remain calm.

"I want to give only positive signs to my mind and my body. I feel that it's an amazing day. It's all here at the moment. The crowd is electrifying. All we have to do is come here and cherish," said Shreyas.

"The team is in brilliant shape and mindset, I feel. And I've said that in a lot of interviews I've given before. I think that today is another occasion where we come out in numbers and see to it that we embrace it rather than trying to be someone else," he added.

Shreyas also stated that it would be a tremendous feeling if Punjab Kings go on to defeat RCB to lift their maiden IPL title.

“It's going to be a tremendous feeling just to think about lifting the trophy. I've already envisioned it. It's all in the mind right now to go out and execute to the best of our abilities,” said Shreyas.

Both PBKS and RCB are going unchanged for the IPL 2025 final.