Shreyas Iyer returns as KKR captain for IPL 2024, Nitish Rana named vice-captain

Kolkata Knight Riders confirmed on Thursday that Shreyas Iyer will return as the side's captain for the 2024 Indian Premier League. Iyer had missed the 2023 edition due to injury, with Nitish Rana stepping in as skipper throughout the season as the Knight Riders finished seventh in the table. Iyer made a return to cricketing action in the 2023 Asia Cup in September-October, and also played a key role for India as the side reached the 2023 World Cup final last month.

Shreyas Iyer will return as captain of KKR for 2024 IPL(IPL)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The middle-order also made his T20I comeback in November during the series against Australia.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“It was indeed unfortunate that Shreyas missed IPL 2023 due to injury. We are delighted that he’s back and at the helm as Captain. The way he has worked hard to recover from his injury and the form he has displayed is a testament to his character," KKR's CEO Venky Mysore said as he confirmed the return of Iyer as captain.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We are also grateful that Nitish had agreed to step into Shreyas’s shoes last season and did a great job. There’s no doubt Nitish as Vice Captain will support Shreyas in every possible way for the benefit of #TeamKKR.”

Shreyas Iyer, meanwhile, lauded Rana for taking over the captaincy in 2023; Rana has been named the vice-captain for the upcoming edition.

“I believe the last season presented us with several challenges, including my absence due to injury. Nitish did a great job not only filling in for me but also with his commendable leadership. I am delighted that KKR has named him Vice Captain. No doubt it will strengthen the leadership group,” said Iyer.

Last month, the Knight Riders also announced the return of Gautam Gambhir to the franchise as mentor. Gambhir had led the KKR to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014, and was released by the franchise ahead of the 2018 season. Following his retirement, Gambhir had a two-year stint in mentorship role with Lucknow Super Giants (in 2022 and 2023).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail