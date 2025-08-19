Shreyas Iyer suffers unwanted deja vu, stats prove India star left out in cold yet again with Asia Cup snub

Shreyas Iyer’s omission from the Asia Cup 2025 squad has drawn sharp scrutiny towards the All India Selection Committee. Despite his exquisite form in ODIs and IPL 2025, the stylish batter did not find a place in the main squad or even among the reserves for the multi-nation tournament in the UAE. With his exclusion, the team management has sent a clear message that he is not in their scheme of things for the next year's T20 World Cup, with the likes of Riyan Parag chosen over him in the reserves. Shreyas Iyer has not been picked in the squad for teh Asia Cup.(AP)

Iyer made his T20I debut in 2017 but struggled to become a regular in the set-up, often missing out on consistent support from the management. After featuring in a few series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka that year, he had to wait several years before being recalled. Although he became a more frequent presence in the T20 squad between 2019 and 2021, he was ultimately not included in the final 15-man squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup held in the UAE. The same situation occurred in the following two World Cup cycles, as he was also excluded from the squads for the 2022 and 2024 editions.

Now, it seems like a similar situation has arrived again as he has been left out of the Asia Cup squad, which will kickstart Suryakumar Yadav and Co.'s preparations for next year's showpiece ICC event. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar maintained that Shreyas Iyer has done nothing wrong but urged him to be patient for his opportunity — a stance that all but dims his hopes of featuring in next year’s T20 World Cup.

A look at Shreyas Iyer's numbers in T20Is

Matches: 51

Innings: 47

Runs: 1,104

Average: 30.67

Strike Rate: 136.13

High Score: 90

50s: 8

He last played a T20I in 2023, where he scored a fifty against Australia in Bengaluru. However, a lot has changed in his career so far; he was left out of the BCCI annual central contract list for the 2023-24 season. His exclusion came after he missed a scheduled Ranji Trophy fixture, despite being declared fit by the NCA. However, he asserted that he had some issues with his back, which displeased the BCCI, leading to him and Ishan Kishan both being left out of that season’s retainers.

He had to grind in domestic cricket to get the selectors' attention, but even the IPL title win with KKR in 2024 didn't help him get picked for last year's World Cup squad.

The 30-year-old continued to work hard in the domestic circuit, scoring 325 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, including a couple of centuries. He also worked on his T20 game and enjoyed a great Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 345 runs at a strike rate of 188.52.

The hard work paid off, and he was recalled to the ODI team for the England series and the Champions Trophy, where he was the standout batter for India. He worked on his batting technique and overcame the shortcomings he had against the short balls early in his career. The 30-year-old emerged as India's leading run-scorer in the mega ICC event, amassing 243 runs in five innings at an average of 48.60, which included two half-centuries.

After making a successful ODI comeback, he raised his stock in the T20, too, with a sensational IPL 2025 with his new franchise, Punjab Kings.

Shreyas Iyer's IPL 2025 performance

Matches Played: 17

Total Runs: 604

Average: 50.33

Strike Rate: 175.07

Half-Centuries: 6

He guided the Punjab Kings to their first IPL final, which they last achieved in 2014, and also etched his name in history as the only captain to take three different franchises to the tournament's summit clash.

Yet despite his exploits, he found no place in the Asia Cup squad, with head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav instead showing faith in other players who had capitalised on their opportunities. Tilak Varma, who occupies the same middle-order slot as Shreyas, has firmly established himself in India’s T20I side since the 2024 World Cup. His consistent run of form has even propelled him to No. 2 in the ICC rankings for T20 batters. In nine appearances since that tournament, the left-hander has piled up 413 runs at a blistering strike rate of 170.66, including two centuries that underlined his match-winning ability. The only real competition he faces in this role is from his captain, Suryakumar, who has been India’s standout performer in the shortest format over the last few years, amassing 2,598 runs at a strike rate of 167.07.

However, despite all that, Iyer’s omission still raises eyebrows, as his recent T20 form makes a strong case for his inclusion. On numbers alone, he had done more than enough to merit a spot in the 20-member squad, even if only among the reserves.