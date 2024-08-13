 Shreyas Iyer to play solitary game for Mumbai in Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament | Crickit
Tuesday, Aug 13, 2024
PTI |
Aug 13, 2024 05:36 PM IST

Iyer will join India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav in playing for Mumbai in their second-round game in Coimbatore from August 27 to 30.

Shreyas Iyer will be available for one match for Mumbai in the upcoming Buchi Babu Invitational tournament to be held across four venues in Tamil Nadu, starting Thursday.

India's Shreyas Iyer(PTI)
“Shreyas Iyer will play for Mumbai at Buchi Babu Invitational tournament organized by Tamil Nadu Cricket Association. He will be playing vs Jammu & Kashmir from 27th August at Coimbatore,” MCA joint secretary Deepak Patil said in a release.

Iyer made a comeback to the Indian side earlier this month during the ODI series in Sri Lanka.

The 12-team tournament will feature Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Hyderabad, Bengal, Mumbai, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat along with TNCA XI and TNCA President's XI.

The multi-day tournament will be held at Tirunelveli, Coimbatore, Salem and Natham.

Follow Us On