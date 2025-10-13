Shreyas Iyer told to ‘hang in there’ as Gambhir, Agarkar reminded of his World Cup exploits: ‘Great future awaits’

Shreyas Iyer has emerged as a curious case lately, and it is unclear why he finds himself out of favour when it comes to India's T20I lineup. The right-handed batter, who hails from Mumbai, was recently named as the vice-captain of the ODI team for the upcoming three-match series against Australia; however, one cannot look past the fact that he is yet to get a chance in the T20I lineup despite setting the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 stage on fire for Punjab Kings. Shreyas Iyer is India's vice-captain for the ODI series against Australia. (PTI)

Shreyas scored more than 600 runs in the 2025 edition of the premier T20 tournament as he led his franchise to the IPL final for the first time in 11 years. However, this wasn't enough for him to break into the squad for the Asia Cup 2025, and now he is also not a part of India's team for the five-match T20I series against Australia.

Recently, Shreyas had also written to the BCCI, asking the board and selectors not to consider him for Tests as his body cannot take the load of five-day matches. Amid all the chatter surrounding him, Shreyas has been given a piece of advice by former India batter Mohammad Kaif, as the latter told him to “hang in there.”

Kaif reminded everyone how Shreyas got a century on his Test debut and how he had a marvellous campaign in the 2023 World Cup, while batting at No.4.

"Great to catch up with Shreyas Iyer. What a player. Hundred on Test debut, 2023 ODI World Cup hero, only captain to lead 3 IPL teams to final. T20 national call-up too will come, Hang in there, a great future awaits you, Shreyas," Kaif wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Shreyas to act as Shubman Gill's deputy

Recently, there was a major change in guard when it comes to India's ODI leadership as Shubman Gill replaced Rohit Sharma at the helm. Shreyas was also awarded for his IPL captaincy credentials as he was made the deputy to Gill.

Over the last two years, Shreyas has experienced a rollercoaster ride. In early 2024, Iyer was excluded from the BCCI’s annual contract list after he failed to turn up for Mumbai for the Ranji Trophy.

However, later in the same year, he was reinstated to the list. However, he was named in the squad for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. Fans were expecting his name to be there in the squad for the West Indies Tests; however, he then wrote an email to the BCCI, confirming about his inability to play the longest format.

It remains to be seen by when Shreyas goes back to the drawing board and plays Ranji Trophy, confirming to the selectors, that he has put himself back in the contention for the Test call-up.