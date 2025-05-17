‘Shreyas Iyer will be away from India Test team, if Gautam Gambhir remains coach’: Fans angry at India A squad

The BCCI announced the India A squad that will travel to England ahead of the five-match series, set to play a couple of tour games to help players get acclimatised to the conditions on offer. While the squad presents a good mix of young talent and veteran domestic stars, Indian cricket fans found themselves enraged by one particular omission. Shreyas Iyer has had a strong season as captain of the Punjab Kings.(AFP)

Shreyas Iyer failed to make the cut for the India A team, not making the shortlist despite a strong domestic season in which he honed his game against the red ball. The Punjab Kings captain has also established himself as a true leader, something that should have been seen as a priority in the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli following their retirements.

While Iyer might still make the full squad for the Test series, his non-inclusion in the A team is a concerning sign, particularly after a domestic season in which he scored at an average of 68.57 in the Ranji Trophy. Social media was quick to react to the non-inclusion of Iyer, wondering if this was a personal issue rather than a performance one.

Several fans referenced how Shreyas stated he was dropped from the starting XI of even the ODI team ahead of the Champions Trophy, despite having established himself at the best batter in his position in the format. It required an injury to Virat Kohli to allow him to prove that he belonged in the team, after which he played a central role in India’s trophy win.

Iyer tries to bury former demons vs red ball

Further, with Kohli retiring, there is a vacancy in the middle order for India. While Iyer has struggled in overseas Tests, particularly in SENA nations, where his technique was tested tough, he is a batter who has spent significant amounts of time in the lab improving his technique, particularly against the fast-moving ball.

While Iyer might simply have recused himself from the A team given his ambition of going deep into the IPL with PBKS, fans will be hoping to see Iyer given a shot due to his recent improvements, and the necessity for a capable leader within the unit in what is bound to be a taxing series in England.

India A begin the first of their two games against England Lions on May 30, where Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead the team in Canterbury, before the second game beginning on June 6 in Northampton.