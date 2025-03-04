Shreyas Iyer's rocket arm catches Alex Carey off guard; run out takes crucial runs off Australia's total

Alex Carey was threatening to run away with the game for Australia, but Shreyas Iyer's inspired fielding effort helped India get the much-needed wicket and stop Steve Smith and co in their tracks in the first semi-final of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium. The left-handed Carey played a 61-run knock and looked set to take Australia past the 275-run mark. Shreyas' direct hit from the deep ensured Carey lost his wicket, and Australia got pegged back. Shreyas Iyer's rocket throw led to Alex Carey being run-out(Screengrab - JioHotstar)

On the first ball of the 48th over, Alex Carey pulled the ball backward of square. In trying to keep the strike, the left-hander tried to come back for a double. Shreyas Iyer then ran in quickly from deep backward square leg.

He picked the ball cleanly and hit the bullseye with a rocket throw at the keeper's end. Carey was caught well short of his ground and had to walk back.

Carey's 61-run knock was studded with 8 fours and 1 six. He was involved in a key 54-run stand with captain Steve Smith for the fifth wicket. The duo were looking to take Australia past the 300-run mark.

However, Mohammed Shami struck with a full toss and dismissed Smith for 73. Australia kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and in the end, the side were not able to play out the full quota of 50 overs. Australia were bowled out for 264.

Alex Carey's inspired effort

Alex Carey stopped India's spinners from dominating the game in the middle overs. The left-hander was impeccable and timed the ball precisely, both on the front and back foot.

Carey took a special liking to Kuldeep Yadav, not letting the left-arm spinner settle. Kuldeep had the worst bowling figures in all of India's spinners, and the big reason was Carey's onslaught.

Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss earlier and opted to bat first. Mohammed Shami was the pick of the Indian bowlers, returning with figures of 3/48. Shami took the wickets of Cooper Connolly, Steve Smith, and Nathan Ellis. Varun Chakaravarthy also took two wickets, including the key wicket of Travis Head. The left-handed Australian opener departed after scoring 39 off 33 balls.

The winner of this semi-final will take on either New Zealand or South Africa in the final on Sunday. If India win, the match will be played in Dubai or else it will go ahead in Lahore.