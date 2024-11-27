Menu Explore
PTI |
Nov 27, 2024 08:59 PM IST

Hyderabad, Fifties by skipper Shreyas Iyer and veteran Ajinkya Rahane carried Mumbai to a five-wicket win over Maharashtra in a Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here on Wednesday.

Shreyas, Rahane power Mumbai; Hardik earns Baroda stunning win over TN

Shreyas, who was acquired by Punjab Kings for 26.75 crore in the recent IPL mega auction, struck a 71 off 39 balls with eight fours and three sixes to lead Mumbai’s chase of 172.

Rahane backed his captain with a 52 off 34 balls as Mumbai overhauled the target in 17.1 overs.

Shreyas and Rahane added 110 runs for the third wicket.

Earlier, pacers Shardul Thakur and Mohit Avasthi took four wickets equally among them to restrict Maharashtra to 171 for 9.

Hardik shines for Baroda

=================

Hardik Pandya’s 30-ball 69 helped Baroda score a thrilling last-ball three-wicket victory over Tamil Nadu in a Group E match.

TN made a daunting 221 for six riding on half-centuries by Narayan Jagadeesan and a quick 42 by all-rounder Vijay Shankar.

But Hardik singlehandedly dragged Baroda back to the match from 152 for six. However, when Pandya got out in the second ball of the final over, Baroda still needed 9 runs to win.

But Raj Limbani and Atit Sheth, who hit a final ball four, knocked off those runs to carry their side to win.

Patidar shines for MP

==============

Rajat Patidar in the company of Harpreet Singh Bhatia carried Madhya Pradesh to 188 for eight, laying the foundation of their narrow 9-run win over Punjab in a Group A match.

In reply, Punjab skipper Abhishek Sharma blitzed a 36-ball 61 but they could only reach 179 for seven.

For MP, Kumar Kartikeya Singh and Mohammed Arshad Khan took three wickets each.

Shami disappoints but Bengal win

======================

Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami leaked 46 runs in four overs, but Bengal still managed to limit Mizoram to 157/4 and then register a facile eight-wicket win in a Group A match at Rajkot.

Openers Abhishek Porel and Karan Lal led Bengal’ chase in just 15.3 overs.

J&K bundle out Arunachal for 32

====================

Jammu and Kashmir bundled out Arunachal Pradesh for 32 in a Group C match, and it was the second lowest score in the history of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after Tripura’s 30 against Jharkhand in 2009.

Medium pacer Aquib Nabi and left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq were the wreckers in chief. J&K raced past the target in three overs.

Tilak fails as Hyderabad slip

====================

Skipper Tilak Varma could make only 13 as Hyderabad faltered in the chase of 188, ending up at 163 for eight to lose to Rajasthan by 24 runs.

Earlier, Kartik Sharma and Deepak Hooda powered Rajasthan to 187 for eight.

Brief scores: At Hyderabad: Group E: Maharashtra: 171/9 in 20 overs lost to Mumbai: 172/5 in 17.1 overs by 5 wickets.

At Indore: Group B: Tamil Nadu: 221/6 in 20 overs lost to Baroda: 222/7 in 20 overs by 3 wickets.

At Rajkot: Group A: Mizoram: 157/4 in 20 overs lost to Bengal: 158/2 in 15.3 overs by 8 wickets.

At Mumbai: Group C: Arunachal Pradesh: 32 all out in 9.1 overs lost to Jammu and Kashmir: 34 for no loss in 3 overs by 10 wickets.

At Rajkot: Group A: Rajasthan: 187/8 in 20 overs beat Hyderabad: 163/8 in 20 overs by 24 runs.

At Rajkot, Group A: Madhya Pradesh: 188/8 in 20 overs beat Punjab: 179/7 in 20 overs by 9 runs.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
