Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Arshdeep Singh: Punjab's three ‘brothers’ leading India's next cricket powerhouse

For the first time in Indian cricket history, three players from Punjab are set to play together in the national team in their home state. Headlining what has been a takeover of the shortest format from the state of Punjab, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Arshdeep Singh will take to the field at the PCA Stadium in Mullanpur with history in their hands. Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Arshdeep Singh lead the way for Punjab cricket in the Indian national team.(PTI/AFP)

The three Indian international stars have become key members of the T20I unit, with Abhishek as the number one batter in the ICC rankings, Arshdeep becoming the team’s highest wicket-taker in the format, and Gill taking over vice-captaincy in recent months. Having all gotten their start at the domestic level with Punjab and developing into fast friends, there is a certain poignancy to the trio leading a sensational generation of upcoming cricketers from their home state.

Speaking to the Indian Express, the importance of the moment for the three boys, their family, and their state wasn’t lost on Arshdeep Singh’s mother, Baljit Kaur. “All three are like brothers; they share a very close bond. And to see them playing for India together is like family members playing for India,” she said. “At Mullanpur too, we all will be cheering.”

Gill and Sharma have been fast friends since their days in U-14 cricket for Punjab; Abhishek hails from Amritsar, while Gill’s family moved to Mohali when he was 8 years old in order to push forward his cricket training. Arshdeep stems from the same generation, playing in the same circuits as he grew up in Chandigarh.

Leading the line for this generation and the next

While Arshdeep has represented Punjab Kings at the Mullanpur Stadium as the marquee seamer in the IPL, Gill and Sharma have found their homes elsewhere in India’s franchise T20 league. However, Abhishek has shown up and performed admirably for the Punjab Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy team in this year’s tournament, while Gill captained the Ranji Trophy outfit earlier this year as well.

The Mullanpur Stadium in Punjab’s new home, moving on from the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali which hosted iconic matches such as India’s semifinal win over Pakistan in the 2011 World Cup. Two iconic Punjab players, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh, played for India in that match, and kickstarted a cricket craze in the state that sees it developing into a powerhouse in domestic cricket in years to come.

Gill, Sharma, and Arshdeep present not only the present of Indian cricket, but also it's future: three highly social and marketable stars, with big presences and likable personalities, as the faces and at the forefront of Indian cricket for years to come.

There are plenty of other players from Punjab who will have intentions of leaving their mark on cricket in coming years: Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, and Ramandeep Singh wait for their chances in the wings, plying their trade for India’s A team and in the IPL.

As India prepare to take on South Africa in Mullanpur after establishing a 1-0 lead with a thumping win in Cuttack, the focus is on whether the hometown heroes can leave a statement impact and pitch their flag with another win.