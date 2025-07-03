Shubman Gill anointed for keeping 'tradition' alive as Tendulkar, Kohli's former teammate draws remarkable parallel

Shubman Gill stood tall on Day 1 of the second Test with a brilliant century against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. He ushered in a new chapter of Indian cricket as captain with consecutive centuries, putting to rest the doubts surrounding his red-ball credentials and delivering a powerful response to his critics. The 25-year-old displayed solid technique on Wednesday, where he looked in total control while reaching the triple-figure mark and remained unbeaten on 114 at stumps. Shubman Gill scored centuries in back-to-back Test on England tour.(AP)

With back-to-back centuries to his name, the transition from Virat Kohli to Gill at the crucial No. 4 spot has appeared seamless so far.

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif, who played with both Tendulkar and Kohli (at India A) also talked about the legacy of world-class batters at number 4 for India in Tests and likened Gill to Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

"Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and now Shubman Gill... India is always blessed to have a solid world class batsman at No. 4. Maybe this continue forever. Gill continuing a great tradition," Kaif wrote on X.

Gill carved a special milestone on Wednesday, becoming only the ninth overseas captain — and just the second Indian after Mohammad Azharuddin in 1990 — to score centuries in both the first and second Tests of a series in England.

Gill brought up his seventh Test century — the slowest of his career — off 199 balls, but it was a commanding knock given the match situation. He remained unbeaten on 114 at stumps, with Ravindra Jadeja (41*) holding firm at the other end as India recovered with 310/5.

Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to shine with bat

Apart from Gill, young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal also showed impressive signs with the bat as he saw off the new ball early on in cloudy conditions. After getting settled, once the lush green outfield was bathed in sunshine, he got into his groove and scored at nearly a run a ball, with Josh Tongue bearing the brunt of his onslaught. Having scored a century in the opening test, Jaiswal was on 87 when he sliced at a wide delivery and was caught behind by an ecstatic Jamie Smith. Earlier, India made three changes, notably resting Jasprit Bumrah after it was announced before the series that the outstanding fast bowler would only feature in three of the five Tests to manage his workload. Apart from Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Sai Sudharsan also missed out in the XI.