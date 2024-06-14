Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan to be released by Team India after T20 World Cup match against Canada: Report

After three consecutive wins in the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup, which guaranteed India's berth in the Super Eight stage, the Rohit Sharma-led side is all set to take on Canada in their final group-stage match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on June 15. According to a report, that will also mark the end of Shubman Gill and Avesh Khan's stay with the Indian Team in the World Cup as they will be released by the management after the match against Canada. Shubman Gill was a travelling reserve for Team India in the 2024 T20 World Cup

According to Cricbuzz, Gill and Avesh, who are in the T20 World Cup squad as travelling reserves, flew to Florida with the team on Wednesday on a chartered flight. The flight was organised for both India and the USA sides after their group game at Nassau County International Stadium in New York.

The website learned that Gill and Avesh's stay with the Indian team was only up till the US leg of the competition. They were only part of the squad because it wasn't feasible for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to fly in an immediate replacement player to the US or the Caribbean in case of an emergency.

Gill and Avesh could still make the main Indian squad, if any of the players incur an unfortunate injury before or after the match against Canada on Saturday. But with the team already having a backup opener in Yashasvi Jaiswal and with the team expected to rely more on spinners for the Caribbean leg of the World Cup, the two are, in all likelihood, slated to return home by the end of this week.

This implies that Rinku Singh and Khaleel Ahmed, who are the remaining members of the travelling reserves for Team India, will continue with the main squad.

Following the match against Canada, India will travel to Bridgetown, Barbados for their first Super Eight match on June 20. Their other two matches are in Antigua on June 22 and in St Lucia on June 24.