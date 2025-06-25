Shubman Gill bereft of ideas, backup pacers toothless, lower-order non-existent: Reasons why India lost to England

India’s five-wicket defeat to England in the first Test at Headingley wasn’t just about runs scored or wickets taken—it was a product of tactical conservatism, a toothless lower order, sloppy fielding, and underwhelming seam-bowling. Despite five centuries from four batters in the Test match, India ended up losing the Test match. England chased down a daunting 371 in the fourth innings - their second-highest ever - handing India a stinging reality check early in the five-match series. England's Joe Root, right, interacts with India's captain Shubman Gill(AP)

Shubman Gill's Defensive Captaincy

With overcast skies and seam-friendly conditions urging aggression, Shubman Gill’s captaincy tilted suspiciously defensive. Boundary riders on Day 5 allowed England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley to settle in, leading to a commanding opening stand of 188—with Duckett scoring a magnificent 149 and Crawley contributing 67. Even more notable was Gill’s failure to deploy Ravindra Jadeja into the abrasive rough outside Duckett’s off-stump—conditions ripe for reverse swing. Gill also hinted post-match that India “had chances” but didn’t capitalise. A crucial moment occurred when Ben Stokes departed—Gill delayed reintroducing Jasprit Bumrah, costing India vital overs to exploit their strike bowler. England’s lower order promptly knuckled down, limiting India to eight wicketless overs and sealing the chase.

Batting Dominance Was Temporary: The Tail Collapses

After piling on 430/3 in the first innings with centuries from KL Rahul (137) and Shreyas Iyer (101), India crumbled to 471 all out—losing the last 7 wickets for just 41 runs. The damage repeated in the second innings: after a strong 287/3, India folded to 364 all out. Only a stunning 118 by Rishabh Pant, augmented by a crucial 73 from Gill, threatened to reverse the tide. The persistent batting failures from No. 6 downward have highlighted that without batting depth, India’s top order dominance counts for little.

Fielding Failures That Tilted the Match

India’s defence unravelled in the field. Yashasvi Jaiswal, despite scoring a maiden Test hundred in the first innings, dropped a staggering four catches, including two chances off Duckett and Ollie Pope.. Social media mocked his inability to "judge ball speed". Jadeja and Pant also spilt key chances in the middle and lower order, enabling England to rebuild momentum—each dropped chance slashing India’s defensive edge.

Bowling Imbalance and Lack of Support

While Bumrah quelled England with 5/58 in the first innings and remained their primary threat, his support bowed out. Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur leaked runs—Krishna picked up five wickets in the match but his economy rate was an issue. Thakur, although he picked up a couple of wickets on Day 5, leaked boundaries at regular intervals. The predictable outcome: England saw off the second innings while preserving wickets, capitalising on the lack of pace synergy.

Shardul Thakur: Misfiring All-Rounder

A medium pacer with batting potential, Shardul Thakur offered scant returns, managing just two wickets for 89 runs across 16 overs, and scoring 1 and 4 with the bat. His selection, which raised eyebrows early in the series, did little to justify itself during the Test.