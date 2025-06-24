Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Yashasvi Jaiswal the culprit again, drops Ben Duckett on 97; fourth of the match; avoids coming near Mohammed Siraj

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 24, 2025 07:23 PM IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped his 4th catch of the match, this time of Ben Duckett when he was batting on 97.

When things don't happen, they just don’t. For 32 overs, India toiled, their search for wickets continuing on Day 5 of the first Test against England at Headingley. Absolutely nothing was happening, neither in the air nor off the wicket. England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett were going great guns. Nothing seemed to be troubling them until Mohammed Siraj, who bowled his heart out, sent down the fourth ball of the 39th over. A bouncer which Duckett miscued.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's miss did not impress Mohammed Siraj(Screengrab)
Yashasvi Jaiswal's miss did not impress Mohammed Siraj(Screengrab)

Also Read: India vs England 1st Test Day 5 Live

Duckett was rushed on by the delivery, top-edging the ball to deep square leg. Yashasvi Jaiswal could have given India their much-needed breakthrough, but alas, the chance turned into despair, with Jaiswal dropping another one, his fourth of the match. Duckett, who was on 97 at that stage, rubbed salt into India’s wounds, completing his century and, more importantly, keeping India wicketless.

Watch the drop below:

"Just this cruel fate that we're seeing happen here. Jaiswal, you just mentioned, not in gully, he's deep square leg, but he's dropped a catch, a difficult one. And against Mohamed Siraj. We're talking about him getting a bit hot under the collar. Should have taken this. Should have taken this catch," said Sanjay Manjrekar on air.

"It's nerves more than anything else. When you drop catches and Mohammed Siraj, you've got to feel for him, at this stage of his career as well, the kind of form that is carrying for the last so many test matches. Wickets a lot coming his way. There's one very important one here. Ben Duckett, well said. Ben Duckett would have been out, India would have been right back in the game. Wasn't to be."

A match to forget for Jaiswal, the fielder

This was Jaiswal's fourth dropped catch of the match, having grassed three in the first innings. The look on his face said it all. Jaiswal was ridden by guilt, and after a small bit of consolation from Prasidh Krishna, went back to his position quietly. Siraj, however, was anything but calm, absolutely livid. Jaiswal, aware of the consequences, maintained his distance from the Indian pacer.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG LIVE News.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG LIVE News.
News / Cricket News / Yashasvi Jaiswal the culprit again, drops Ben Duckett on 97; fourth of the match; avoids coming near Mohammed Siraj
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On