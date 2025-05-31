Shubman Gill breaks silence on 'ego clash' with Hardik Pandya after on-field tensions with MI skipper

Shubman Gill has put a full stop to all speculations about a supposed rift with Hardik Pandya following their face-off in the IPL 2025 Eliminator. In a gripping contest at Mullanpur’s New PCA Stadium, Hardik’s Mumbai Indians edged past Gill’s Gujarat Titans in a game that sparked as much conversation off the field as it did on it. Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, left, looks away as Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya speaks(AP)

The chatter began during the toss itself. As Hardik reached out for the customary handshake, Gill seemed to ignore it, although the latter, too, seemed to have extended the had earlier. Hardik eventually walked on for the post-toss interview without the handshake; what followed on the field only intensified the buzz.

When Hardik dismissed Gill in the second innings, he didn’t hold back in celebration, charging past the GT skipper and shouting “Come on!” as his MI teammates swarmed around him. The moment went viral within minutes, fuelling wild claims of an ‘ego clash’ between the former GT teammates.

Social media was quick to paint the evening as a personal showdown between two of Indian cricket’s most prominent figures. But Gill has now broken silence on the issue. Addressing the noise, the GT captain took to Instagram on Saturday with a two-picture collage featuring him and Hardik and wrote: “Nothing but love (Don’t believe everything you see on the internet).”

The two players go a long way back. In Gujarat Titans’ debut season in 2022, Hardik and Gill were the franchise’s top two picks, with Pandya leading the side and Gill anchoring the top order. Together, they steered GT to a sensational title in their very first year.

Even in 2023, Gill thrived under the all-rounder's leadership, finishing with a record-breaking 890 runs in the season. But the dynamic shifted in 2024 when Pandya moved to Mumbai Indians and Gill inherited the GT captaincy.

Thursday’s intense duel saw the former allies turn fierce rivals, at least on the field. But Gill’s post put all rumours to rest, offering a reminder that not every fiery moment signals bad blood.

MI advance to final

With MI now heading to Qualifier 2 against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, the focus shifts back to the cricket. Gill, meanwhile, will return to action when India take on England in the first Test of the series in Headingley on June 20; the youngster will lead the Test team for the first time on the occasion.