Shubman Gill breaks silence on Jasprit Bumrah's availability for 4th Test as India take a tumble in nail-biting series

It was pure heartbreak for India as the visitors fell to a 22-run defeat against England, in their third Test match at Lord's. Shubman Gill and Co. were bowled out for 170 in their 193-run chase, despite Ravindra Jadeja (61*) trying his best to complete the comeback. But the all-rounder didn't receive much support as wickets fell quickly on Day 5. India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, carries refreshments for captain Shubman Gill during a break.(AP)

Day 5 also saw Jasprit Bumrah showcase his defending skills, as he faced 54 runs and managed five runs. He built a short partnership with Jadeja, and had also taken a five-fer in the first innings. In the second innings, Bumrah took two dismissals.

Ahead of the series, Bumrah publicly claimed that he needs to manage his workload, so that he can avoid injuries. He was set to feature in three fixtures in this series and has already played two.

Shubman Gill on Jasprit Bumrah's availability

Speaking after the match, skipper Gill was asked about Bumrah's availability for the remaining fixtures. He simply replied, “You'll get to know soon.”

Gill looked disappointed, but also revealed that he was proud of his team. India put in a valiant effort, but at the end, Ben Stokes’ captaincy brilliance proved to be a decisive factor.

“Extremely proud. Five days of hard-fought cricket and it comes down to the last session, last wicket and tremendously proud of the effort. I was pretty confident (about the chase). With plenty of batting left I was pretty confident, but the way England kept attacking, we wanted to have maybe a couple of 50-run partnerships in our top-order, we weren't able to do that and they played better than us. There is always hope as long as there is a batsman batting, there is always some hope, because the target wasn't massive and one 50-60 run partnership we knew we would be back in,” Gill said.

“He (Jadeja) is very experienced, and didn't want to give him any message. I think he was batting really well with the tail and I just wanted him and the tail-enders to bat as long as possible. At one point, we thought if we get a lead of 80-100 that might be crucial for us, because we knew the fifth day on this wicket might not be that easy to chase 150-200, so we were thinking if we can get a lead of 80 runs we would be in a good position. I think the last one hour (yesterday), we could have applied ourselves a bit better, especially the last 2 wickets that fell. And even this morning, the way they came out with the plans, we were hoping for one 50-run partnership and if we had gotten one 50-run partnership in the top order, then things would have been easier for us,” he added.