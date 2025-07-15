'India need a new Virat Kohli, the old one is retired': Nasser Hussain's jibe after Gill's men lose at Lord's

Multiple mentions of Virat Kohli have been made during the India vs England Test series, and for obvious reasons. This was, after all, India's first England tour without the talisman since 2011. Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired barely a fortnight before India's squad for the five-match Test series in England was announced. All the talk before the series opener at Headingley was about how India's batting would fare without Kohli and Rohit Sharma. That changed quickly after four of India's top five scored centuries. Rishabh Pant, in fact, scored two. India's new-age batters, led by captain Shubman Gill, vice-captain Pant and opener KL Rahul, kept on firing on all cylinders in the series but the discussion around Kohli never really stopped. Nasser Hussain and Virat Kohli

Whether it was India's inability to bowl England out on Day 5 at Headingley or Gill's aggressive reaction to England opener Zak Crawley on Day 3 at Lord's, former cricketers always missed Kohli's presence with the Indian outfit. On Day 5 at Lord's, Kohli, the batter, was missed for the first time during this series.

Chasing a target of 193, India were bowled out for 170, losing the match by 22 runs despite a terrific hand from Ravindra Jadeja (61*). Former England captain Nasser Hussain said India would need to find a new Virat Kohli as the old one, the master runchaser, albeit in limited-overs cricket, has retired from red-ball cricket.

"No Virat Kohli today. India need to find a new one. The old one has retired. He was the king of the run chase," Hussain said on commentary.

Kohli announced his retirement on May 12, five days after captain Rohit Sharma. Still active in ODI cricket, Kohli is one of India's most prolific run-scorers across formats.

Ravindra Jadeja, India's tail resist but England run away with 22-run win

England’s bowlers produced a decisive burst on the final morning of the third Test at Lord’s, claiming four Indian wickets to put the hosts firmly in control before Ravindra Jadeja's late defiance kept the contest alive.

India, chasing 193 for victory, resumed on 58 for four but were reduced to 112 for eight by lunch, as England’s pace attack, led by Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes, made full use of a deteriorating pitch with variable bounce.

Rishabh Pant briefly lit up the morning with a one-handed straight drive for four off Archer but lasted only two more deliveries. Battling a finger injury, Pant was undone by a beauty that nipped in and knocked over his off stump, leaving the keeper-batter grimacing in both pain and disappointment.

KL Rahul appeared more settled, crafting 39 and holding India’s hopes together. But Ben Stokes, full of fire and intent, got one to seam back sharply and struck him on the pads. The England skipper dropped to his knees, pleading for the decision. The umpire was unmoved, but England’s successful review sparked a roar across the stands and sent Rahul back.

Washington Sundar’s stay was brief. He fell for a duck as Archer showcased his athleticism, diving to his right to complete a stunning one-handed catch off his own bowling — a moment that electrified an already buoyant Lord’s crowd.

Jadeja and young Nitish Kumar Reddy offered some resistance, defending doggedly in a crucial 30-run stand that briefly slowed England’s charge. But just before lunch, Chris Woakes struck the decisive blow, finding Reddy’s edge to end his solid vigil. The wicket triggered warm applause from a near-capacity crowd who had turned up in force on a Monday morning.

With India still needing 81 runs and only two wickets in hand at lunch, England looked on course for a famous win. However, Jadeja's gritty stand with the tail took the match to a dramatic finish.