Shubman Gill breaks Virat Kohli's record, unlocks special milestone as DC clash with GT in IPL 2024

Joining his predecessor, Hardik Pandya, on a special list, Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill shattered Virat Kohli’s record by achieving another Indian Premier League milestone during match No.40 of the cash-rich league. Former champions Gujarat Titans arrived in the national capital after defeating Punjab Kings in their previous outing. Succeeding Hardik as the leader of the Gujarat Titans franchise ahead of the new season, opener Gill received his 100th cap in the IPL on Wednesday. Shubman Gill shattered Virat Kohli's record in match No.40 of the IPL 2024 between GT and DC(AP-PTI)

Before meeting Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals on matchday 40 of the IPL, Gill had guided GT to four wins from as many matches in the 2024 edition of the cash-rich league. Gill has joined IPL 2024 captains Hardik, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Pant in the list of Indian players with 100 IPL appearances. Gill (24 years and 229 days) is also the second-youngest and fastest Indian to complete 100 matches in the world's richest T20 league. At 24, Gill eclipsed Kohli to become the youngest Indian to play 100 IPL games. Kohli is followed by Samson (25) and Piyush Chawla (26) on the exclusive list.

Youngest players to 100 matches in IPL

1) Rashid Khan (24y, 221d)

2) Shubman Gill (24y 229d)

3) Virat Kohli (25y, 182d)

4) Sanju Samson (25y, 335d)

5) Piyush Chawla (26y, 108d)

‘Means a lot to me’: Shubman Gill on 100 IPL caps

"We will bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, we've been chasing well in the last couple of games. Means a lot to me (on playing 100 IPL matches), have come a long way, still a long way to go, but the focus is on today's match. It's cricket, there'll always be ups and downs, you want to play the way you're good at. We're playing the same side," Gill said after winning the toss.

Gill's IPL journey

Released by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the IPL 2022, Gill was signed by Gujarat Titans for their debut season. The Indian batter lifted the famous trophy with the GT franchise in the 2022 season. In their title-winning season, Gill emerged as the second-highest run-getter for the Gujarat-based franchise. Gill scored 483 runs in 16 games at an average of 34.50 and a strike rate of 132.33.

Gill notched up four half-centuries and achieved his best score of 96 against Punjab Kings in 2022. Gill's unbeaten knock of 45 in the final paved the way for GT to beat Rajasthan Royals in the low-scoring final of the IPL 2022. Topping the batting charts in the 2023 season, Gill won his first Orange Cap in the IPL last year. Gill-starrer GT contested the final against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023. With Hardik parting ways with GT to join Mumbai Indians for IPL 2024, Gill took over the captaincy reins for the new season.