Shubman Gill confident of scoring 300 in IPL 2025, raves about Gujarat Titans' fresh squad with Buttler, Siraj

Gujarat Titants captain Shubman Gill said 300 is a matter of time in the Indian Premier League and in fact, that barrier could be breached in the upcoming season which starts on March 22. nine out of IPL's 10 highest scores came in the last edition of the tournament where 250 was breached as many as nine times. There were three more totals in the 240s. Punjab Kings chased down 262 against the Kolkata Knight Riders in one match with 8 balls to spare. GT captain Shubman Gill(PTI)

Gill said the presence of the Impact Player rule allows teams to field an extra batter or bowler depending on the discipline they are engaged in. This has played a part in boosting the totals. "The pace of the game has reached a point where it feels like we could score 300 in a match. Last year, we came very close on a few occasions. The Impact Player rule adds excitement and makes the IPL even more entertaining," Gill said on JioHotstar.

The India ODI vice-captain said IPL continues to unearth new and exciting talents every year despite the challenges. "One of the best aspects of the IPL is that every day, a new player emerges as a star. You constantly witness underrated talents delivering exceptional performances. The tournament's structure, with frequent matches and travel, keeps players engaged. If you're winning, the momentum carries you forward, with three, four, or even five consecutive victories. However, injuries can make things difficult. When one or two key players are injured, finding suitable replacements becomes a challenge. Despite these hurdles, IPL remains the most thrilling cricketing event, and every season brings something new for players and fans alike."

Gill took over as GT's captain last year when Hardik Pandya moved back to Mumbai Indians in a much-talked-about transfer. In his debut season as captain, Gill scored 426 runs at a strike rate of 147. His consistent run, however, was not enough to take GT to the playoffs. The 2022 champions finished 8th in the points table with six wins in 14 matches.

Gill evolving as a leader

Speaking about his evolution as a leader, Gill said, "I believe leadership is a continuous journey. You gain new insights with every match and every week. Different players bring different perspectives, teaching you not just about leadership but also about themselves. As a leader, the key is to understand what enables each player to perform at their best. Every player is different, and leadership is about managing them effectively. Knowing their strengths, weaknesses, and how to bring them back into form when they are struggling is crucial. The more you play, the more experience you gain through highs and lows, and that shapes you as a leader. It is essential to have one-on-one conversations with teammates. Initially, I was not the type to naturally engage in such interactions, but as a leader, it became a conscious effort. Talking to the players, understanding their mindset, and ensuring they feel valued is important. When a team leader reaches out, it instills confidence in the players and helps build a strong team environment."

On whether captaincy adds extra responsibility, Gill shared, "As a batsman, when you're on the field, you just need to focus on your batting. If you start thinking about your leadership responsibilities while batting, it can take you away from your best game. Batting is an individual battle between you and the bowler, whereas fielding is a collective effort. Leadership plays a bigger role in fielding and team strategy. When I bat, whether I am the captain or not, my job remains the same – to win matches for my team. Last year, there were times when I overthought things, which affected my performance. The key takeaway for me has been to separate captaincy from batting and approach my game with a clear mindset."

This year, GT has added quite a few exciting names to their squad. Jos Buttler, Glenn Phillips, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Gerarld Coetzee were all acquired in the mega auction. "We have a strong fast-bowling attack. Rashid has been with us, and we have explosive batters like Rutherford, Philips, and Butler. Some talented Indian players like Mahipal and Sai add depth to our squad. The key to success in a long tournament like the IPL is maintaining balance. Losing two or three matches in a row isn't a major concern if you are playing the right way and making smart decisions. Consistency in team selection and strategy is important. The more you play based on probability and logic, the better your chances of qualifying. Once you reach the knockout stage, being aggressive and positive is crucial. In all the qualifiers and finals I've played, I've seen that teams with the right intent have the best chance of winning."