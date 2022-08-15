Shubman Gill, Deepak Chahar sweat it out at nets as Team India gears up for Zimbabwe ODI series in Harare

With Team India set to face Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series, the KL Rahul-led side began their preparations in Harare on Sunday. The first ODI is scheduled to begin from Thursday, followed by the second ODI on Saturday and the third ODI on Monday. After the three-match ODI series, India will depart for the Asia Cup.

The BCCI posted photos from the training session on Twitter and captioned it as, "Hello from Harare".

Here are the photos:

Dhawan was earlier announced as captain in Rahul's absence. Rahul also missed out the West Indies series after testing positive for Covid-19. A BCCI statement said, "The BCCI Medical Team has assessed KL Rahul and cleared him to play in the upcoming three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has appointed him the captain of the side and named Shikhar Dhawan as his deputy".

The Zimbabwe series is part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League - a competition for direct qualification for the ODI World Cup next year.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: KL Rahul (Captain) Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Subhuman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

