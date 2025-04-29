Shubman Gill didn't come out to field against Rajasthan Royals amid Vaibhav Suryavanshi's blitz. Here’s why

Rajasthan Royals' opening batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the toast of the town after his whirlwind 101-run knock off 38 balls against Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. This knock helped Rajasthan Royals register their third win of the ongoing edition. However, one question on everybody's minds is why didn't Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill didn't take the field during Rajasthan Royals innings. IPL 2025, RR vs GT: Here's why Shubman Gill didn't come out to field. (PTI)

Rashid Khan did the captaincy as Shubman Gill made way for Ishant Sharma in the second innings of the IPL 2025 contest. The 14-year-old Suryavanshi hammered eight fours and 11 sixes as Rajasthan Royals chased down 210 with 25 balls to spare.

After the loss, Shubman Gill revealed that he suffered from back spasms during the batting innings, and hence, the physio didn't want to take any risk.

Earlier, Shubman Gill had played a knock of 84 runs off 50 balls to help Gujarat Titans post 209/4 in the allotted twenty overs. However, this wasn't enough, as Suryavanshi became the youngest to score an IPL ton. He also registered the fastest century in the tournament by an Indian.

"I just felt a little back spasm in my back, and we have a game a couple of days after this," Gill said while speaking to the host broadcaster after the game ended.

“The physio said we didn't want to take a chance,” he added.

‘Suryavanshi’s hitting was tremendous'

Right from the beginning of his innings, Suryavanshi did not take any backward steps, as he went after the likes of Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj. Even Rashid Khan and Washington Sundar weren't spared as the youngster announced his arrival on the biggest stage of them all.

Shubman Gill praised the youngster, saying his hitting was just “tremendous.”

“It was his day. His hitting was just tremendous, and I think he made full use of his day,” said Gill.

Gujarat Titans remain at the top half of the points table, and they will take on SunRisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

"It doesn't matter for us what happened in the previous match, win or lose. We take one game as it is, and the next match is at Ahmedabad, and we have had a good run there, so hopefully we'll be able to continue that," said Gill.

"They took the game away from us in the powerplay and credit to them for that… There were a couple of things that we could have done better, but it's very easy to sit out and say those things. Some chances came early our way. We couldn't grab those. But in hindsight, I think there are some areas that we need to work on as a group," he added.