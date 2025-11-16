Shubman Gill discharged from hospital, but uncertainty looms over his participation in Guwahati Test vs South Africa

India captain Shubman Gill has been discharged from the hospital where he was being treated for a neck injury sustained in the opening Test against South Africa in Kolkata. Gill incurred the injury during Day 2 of the series opener at the Eden Gardens and did not take part in India's fourth innings, where the hosts were folded for just 93 runs in their chase of 124. India's captain Shubman Gill reacts as he leaves the field after retired hurt on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa(AP)

Just over an hour into the second morning, Gill walked out to bat after Shimon Harmer dismissed nightwatchman Washington Sundar. On the third ball against the spinner, who continued to bowl from round the stumps, Gill slog swept it for a boundary, but was seen in immediate pain and discomfort. The Indian physio came out to attend to Gill, who was seen clutching the back of his neck. And after a brief while, the captain walked away retired hurt due to neck spasm.

The BCCI later confirmed that he was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of Day 2 and hence was ruled out of the remainder of the match.

According to a report in the PTI, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly met Gill at the Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital, shortly after India suffered a 30-run defeat on the tricky Kolkata track to go 0-1 down in the contest.

The report added that the team management has yet to decide on his participation in the second and final game in the series, which starts in Guwahati on November 22. The team will be travelling to Guwahati on Tuesday.

Earlier on Sunday, India head coach Gautam Gambhir gave an update on the status of Gill's availability for the second Test.

"He's still being assessed. The physio will take a call today," he said in the post-match presser.

In case, Gill misses out, the management could include Devdutt Padikkal in the line-up.